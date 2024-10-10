‘Never Saw That One Coming’: Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler’s Shocking Ancestry Results Reveal His Ancestor was a Black Indentured Servant, Leaving Fans Stunned

Seventy-six-year-old rock legend Steven Tyler made a shocking discovery about an unexpected branch in his family tree in a resurfaced show clip.

His daughter, actress Liv Tyler, 47, shared some shocking information about her ancestors with the Aerosmith frontman during a 2017 installment of NBC’s “Who Do You Think You Are?” docuseries.

The docuseries is an adaptation of a genealogy discovery show that began airing on the BBC in the United Kingdom in 2004.

In season eight of the American edition of the program, Liv revealed she learned about her maternal grandmother Susan Blancha’s side of the family.

Aerosmith band member Steven Tyler learns his ancestory links back to a Black man. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Janie’s Fund)

“We’ve always talked about your Italian side of all the musicians, but you never knew about your mom’s side. That was a mystery,” Liv told her dad while the two celebrities met in Schuylerville, New York.

She continued, “So we traced my family tree back to my four times great-grandfather, Robert Elliott, who is your great-great-great-grandfather. Robert Elliott was part African-American.”

Steven listened to his daughter before he quickly responded, “I knew it. Thank you, God. I always felt akin to Black people, always.”

The lead singer of the legendary rock band claimed he “had no idea” his mother’s great-great-grandfather was a Black man, adding, “But I felt it my whole life.”

According to Liv, Robert Elliott spent part of his life as an indentured servant, fought in the War of 1812, and played drums.

Robert’s son, George Washington Elliott, enlisted as a white man in the Civil War and served as a drummer in the military. In addition to being a vocalist like his ancestors, Steven is also a percussionist.

The father-daughter duo visited the grave of George W. Elliott who was allegedly born in 1838 and died in 1918.

A clip from the Tylers’ “Who Do You Think You Are?” appearance resurfaced on the DoggieDiamondsTV Instagram page. The outlet’s comment section filled up with various reactions to Steven having Black ancestors.

For instance, one person commented, “Welcome in fam, put your bag in the closet and grab a plate.” Another Steven supporter wrote, “He’s invited to the BBQs.”

A surprised Instagram user posted, “Steven Tyler is Black… never saw that one coming.” In contrast, someone else stated, “We all knew it.”

“We are all mixed up. Not one pure American is white or Black. It’s just stronger pigment in the jeans when the DNA is dominant. Shake all the trees, shake em, lol,” posted a fan.

However, the Tylers’ ancestry reveal got some pushback. Another comment simply read, “Cap,” signifying the person’s disbelief that the “Demon of Screamin'” had Black forefathers.

Another critic of Steven Tyler’s newly discovered racial background stated, “Well, he still ain’t aloud to say the n-word. Cus I have heard them use this excuse to say it.”

On this day in 1986, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith go to Magic Ventures Studios in New York, where they record parts of their song "Walk This Way" with Run-D.M.C. pic.twitter.com/ttZuaAvXxl — Monsters Of Rock® (@MonstersOfRock) March 9, 2020

Other Instagram commenters pointed out Aerosmith's history of working with the trailblazing hip-hop group Run-DMC. Both Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted acts teamed up for the classic " Walk This Way " collaboration in 1986, a new version of Aerosmith's 1975 hit.

Run-DMC's "Walk This Way" is often credited with helping to launch the rap genre into the mainstream. In addition, the Rick Rubin-produced song served as a comeback track for Aerosmith following the band's previous turbulent five years.

The "Walk This Way" music video reached iconic status for the melding of the rock and rap genres, which was uncommon at the time. The visuals became one of the few videos featuring Black artists that aired on MTV in the mid-1980s.

Aerosmith found success in the 1970s with tracks such as "Dream On," "Sweet Emotion," and the original "Walk This Way." Following the latter highly successful single, Steven and his bandmates reached the Billboard 200's Top 5 region with six albums between 1989 and 2012.

The peak of Aerosmith's reign came with the release of "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" in 1998. The theme song for the "Armageddon" disaster movie spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Liv Tyler provided a cameo in the "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" music video. She also starred in "Armageddon" alongside Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck, Billy Bob Thornton, Will Patton, Peter Stormare, Keith David, and Steve Buscemi.

The New York City-born child of Steven Tyler and former Playboy Playmate Bebe Buell also played Arwen Undómiel in the "The Lord of the Rings" movie trilogy. Plus, Liv's filmography includes "Jersey Girl," "The Incredible Hulk," and other motion pictures.

Adding to her own family tree, Liv and her estranged husband, British musician Royston Langdon, welcomed their son Milo William Langdon in December 2004.

Over a decade later, Liv gave birth to her second son, Sailor Gene Gardner, in February 2015. Sailor's father is British sports agent David Gardner. The formerly engaged, now-separated couple also have an 8-year-old daughter named Lula Rose Gardner.