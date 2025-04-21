‘I Recognize I Caused Harm’: Atlanta Megachurch Pastor Apologizes for Telling Black Folks to ‘Stop Blaming White Cops for the Killing of Black Kids’ After Facing Backlash

Phillip Mitchell, pastor of Atlanta’s rapidly growing 2819 church, took to Instagram to walk back controversial comments he made in an April 13 sermon about Black people submitting to governmental authority.

Mitchell created a furor when he implored parents to “stop blaming white cops for the killing of Black kids.”

“Instead, teach your Black children to be obedient to authority,” he said. “I don’t care if most of you are Black. We need to teach our children to not fight against authority, not fight against cops.”

Pastor Phillip Anthony Mitchell (Photo: @2819church/YouTube/Instagram)

The comments drew a sharp rebuke from many on social media, including from some of his own congregants.

One Instagram follower compared Mitchell to President Donald Trump, writing, “No question who he is. He is a MAGA cult member.”

“Ahmaud Arbery, what did he do wrong?” added another, referring to the Black Georgia man shot and killed in February 2020 by vigilantes as he jogged through a mostly white neighborhood.

In a lengthy statement that, based on social media reactions, has been largely well-received, Mitchell acknowledged that while he didn’t intend to do so, “I recognize I caused harm and for that I sincerely apologize.”

“I believe that the passage I preached on presents us with an opportunity to examine our relationship with governments and authoritative who we may personally oppose, yet have to comply with,” Mitchell wrote.

“Without a doubt, I understand the framing I used about Black children and their relationship with the police was and is harmful,” he continued. “I know that Black people have been killed by the police when being both compliant and noncompliant. I sought to illustrate this tension from my own lived experience via a personal testimony. I acknowledge that my framing of that encounter was not helpful and should have been done differently and with more nuance.”

In his April 13 message, Mitchell relayed a story from his youth when he came face-to-face with an Italian cop who the pastor said held a Glock to his head and dared his younger self to “say something.” He recalled hearing his parents’ voices in his head telling him to “respect your elders” and avoid confrontations with police.

“In that moment, with a Glock pressed to my head, I thought, ‘Either my ego is going to be strong or my submission to authority is going to be stronger than my ego,” Mitchell remembered. “And if I had not been taught to obey authority, and because I’m not saved, I’m separated from God for all eternity by a cop’s bullet.”

The Queens native often shares anecdotes from his checkered past, which includes a stint in prison. That, along with his willingness to criticize some of his brethren in the ministry who he says are more focused on self-promotion and materialism than humility and service, has helped him attract a large following–– in Atlanta and nationwide.

Weekly services are typically standing room only, and the church’s YouTube page boasts more than 718,000 subscribers.

Commenters were quick to accept Mitchell’s mea culpa.

“So much love and respect for you, pastor,” wrote one. “The courage to apologize shows strength in character. It’s not about how many times we fall, but more about how many times we rise again in Christ’s strength. Thanks for always being an awesome example.”

Added another supporter, “Thanks, my brother in Christ. We know your heart!!!! May our Father, God in Heaven, continue to bestow grace upon you and peace amongst all people. Amen.”

Mitchell continued his statement by claiming clips of his comments have been “misconstrued to aid both agendas I do not seek to align myself with and discredit my heart and my passion for seeing all people saved and walk uprightly before God.”

That led some to question the sincerity of his apology.

“I actually like this pastor, I’ve been listening to him for a while, but this ‘apology’ basically said, ‘I’m sorry you felt the way you felt, but it is what it is,” one commenter surmised. “He just doubled down.”

Others said they didn’t believe an apology was necessary, that Mitchell was speaking “BIBLICAL TRUTH,” as one supporter wrote. “Stand on it! MANY in this hour HATE TRUTH.”

“Only person you should apologize to is God, keep preaching his word, brother,” remarked another fan. “People will twist your words to see you fail, and the real ones understand your intentions.”

Mitchell concluded his statement by saying that being “an example of what true discipleship of Christ looks like” requires acknowledging “when you made a misstep or have been wrong.”

“Due to the size of my platform, I am learning that my words carry more weight and influence than I even can sometimes fathom or acknowledge,” he said. “I will be more aware and cognizant of that moving forward.”