Financial Support Pours In for Rapidly Growing ‘2819 Church’ After City of Atlanta Reportedly Issues 60-Day Notice to Vacate Their Building

A rapidly growing Atlanta megachurch, known as 2819 Church and led by Pastor Phillip Anthony Mitchell faces a crisis after city officials issued a 30-day notice to vacate their current location at 2250 Perry Blvd, NW.

The church, popular for its overflow crowds, currently holds two to three services per Sunday inside of the auditorium at Westside Atlanta Charter School, which sits on 19.5 acres. They will have to find a new location to host their worship services after moving from three locations in the past decade.

Pastor Phillip Anthony Mitchell alleges he has 60-days to find a new location for 2819 Church after receiving notice from the City of Atlanta. (Photo: @2819church/YouTube/Instagram)

During the Jan. 19 Sunday service Pastor Mitchell became overwhelmed with emotion and was unable to deliver his planned sermon. Instead, the Queens, New York, native chose to lead his congregation in prayer, telling them, “I don’t want to get up here and give you garbage, because I love you too much for that.”

The church’s rapid growth has created logistical challenges, with parking and seating capacity being stretched to their limits. The matter has apparently drawn attention from city officials as well as local residents due to the long lines of people waiting to get into each service, leading to the desist notice.

According to Pastor Mitchell, the church is facing opposition from multiple directions.

“Our Church has been growing by the thousands for the past couple months,” Mitchell explained to his congregation in a video shared on social media. “To the point, we don’t have space for cars or people. … We feel that what we are a part of is a move of God of revival, but there are powerful forces, who are not followers of Christ … they’re all working overtime to shut down these gatherings.”

He describes them as “sheep in wolves clothing,” telling city officials that the church is bursting at the seams.

He added, “There are people up the street in the housing development who are making phone calls every week in the city. Karens up the street that are working overtime with the city with lies to put us out.”

According to Mitchell, “This week, they tried to give us 60 days to leave [the] building. We had to fight them off.”

“We had to fight them off cause we have no place to go and they don’t understand,” he told the congregation through his tears.

A historic year for 2819 Church. What the Lord locked up in this year for us was monumental growth and favor, alongside challenges that have refined and tested us. For all of it, we are grateful.



As we celebrate turning TWO, our charge is clearer than ever—we will not remain… pic.twitter.com/aMg2g6Yqbh — 2819 Church (@2819Church) January 1, 2025

The situation has sparked widespread reaction on social media.

One optimistic supporter wrote, “God is about move mountains for this church and move them into a newer & bigger church.”

The church responded to the situation through their social media, tweeting: “Keep praying, 2819 Family! Pray for those who oppose and persecute us. Pray for open doors, signed contracts, strength for our leaders, and favor over our House! Today, we call on the God who splits seas—the One who makes a way where there is no way.”

They continued, “We believe by faith that TOGETHER, through radical prayer and generosity, this nomadic season will soon be behind us.. We love you, Family. PRAY!”

2819 Church, which describes itself as a “lively Christ-centered movement,” once held 11 a.m. services at 225 Hamilton E. Holmes Dr., according to several Facebook posts shared in 2015.

In 2019, 10:30 a.m. services at 1190 Northwest Drive NW, and by 2021, the church began holding service at 1010 Premiere Way in the Atlanta suburb of McDonough as well as online via an app. It’s unclear when the church began holding services at the charter school.

They currently offer multiple gathering times throughout Sunday, with three services, both in-person and via YouTube.

The church’s popularity is evident as members have taken to social media to post about the outrageous long lines of people waiting to enter the building.

The church’s ministry extends beyond regular services, offering a no-kids allowed service at 8 a.m., children’s programs during the 10 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. gatherings, and a teen program during the second service.

A member of the church recently took to Instagram to address the unexpected shift in last Sunday’s service when Pastor Mitchell issued his plea as the church pushes toward securing its first permanent facility.

“We are within fingertips reach of acquiring our very first facility,” the minister shared, urging the congregation — both local and online — to rally together in prayer and generosity.

Despite the challenges, the church remains steadfast, announcing plans to launch a new sermon series titled, “Entry and End Times” this coming Sunday. He further stated that the church’s leadership is praying for something to happen this week that will get them in the new space.

The post sparked a wave of responses, including Jequetta Sutton, a supporter who might be the miracle the church is looking for. She said that Rev. Mitchell needed to connect with her pastor, Rev. Tomi Arayomi of RIG Global Church in Houston, Texas.

“If you all can, please have your pastor reach out to Tomi Arayomi,” the faith believer commented. “We raised over $230K last night during our midnight prayer in one hour for your church. He’s given us permission to do this.”

Pastor Philip Anthony Mitchell of 2819 Church receives donations from believers after receiving a 60-day eviction notice from the city of Atlanta. (Photos: @2819church/Instagram)

As fans continued tagging Pastor Mitchell and his wife, Lena C. Mitchell, Sutton returned with an update.

“Y’all, your pastor did reach out and I’m so excited for what God is doing in 2819. Let this be a year of acceleration and abundance for this ministry in Jesus Christ name. We at RIG Global love you,” she concluded.

The 2819 Church is currently in its second year of existence. Pastor Mitchell’s sermon from Jan. 19 was uploaded to any of the 2819 Church’s social media platforms as with previous Sundays but later taken down.

ABS reached out to the City of Atlanta but received no response at this time. When ABS reached out to Dr. Pamela Tanner, Executive Director of Westside Atlanta Charter School, we were told she was “unavailable.”