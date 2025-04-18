‘That Is Not The Rock’: Fans Say Dwayne Johnson Looks ‘Like a Whole White Man’ in Shocking New Transformation

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has undergone a dramatic transformation for his upcoming role in A24’s “The Smashing Machine” — leaving fans questioning whether they’re even looking at the same person.

The former WWE superstar is taking a serious dramatic turn to portray real-life MMA legend Mark Kerr in the biopic directed by “Uncut Gems” filmmaker Benny Safdie.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson debuts new look ahead of new movie. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

New images of Johnson as Kerr have emerged on social media, showcasing what might be the actor’s most drastic on-screen metamorphosis to date.

The photos, shared also on Instagram by Kerr himself, reveal Johnson with a completely different appearance, featuring significant makeup and prosthetics that have effectively transformed The Rock into the pro wrestling and MMA legend.

“I thought that was John cena,” wrote one shocked commenter on Complex Pop Culture’s Instagram post featuring the transformation.

The comparison was not limited to fellow WWE star-turned-actor John Cena but to other wrestling icons like Batista and Kurt Angle.

“What lmao he look like a whole white man,” another commenter expressed. Johnson is biracial. Rocky Johnson, was a Black Canadian professional wrestler, and his mother, Ata Johnson (née Maivia), is of Samoan heritage.

The makeover was so convincing that some fans refused to accept what they were seeing, with one flatly stating, “That is NOT the ROCK.”

While Johnson has often been criticized for playing similar characters across his filmography, some fans see this role as an opportunity for him to showcase his acting range.

“He actually looks different let’s hope his acting is too because he plays the same damn character in every movie,” one social media user remarked.

Others were even more optimistic about his prospects, with one suggesting, “Hopefully this his oscar nod.”

The Oscar speculation isn’t without precedent.

Both Jamie Foxx and Will Smith received Academy Awards for their performances in biopics.

Foxx for portraying the legendary singer Ray Charles in the 2004 film “Ray.”

Smith for his role as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams, in the 2021 film “King Richard.”

Johnson’s dramatic departure from his usual roles could potentially put him on a similar path.

Beyond his physical appearance, Johnson has reportedly immersed himself in MMA culture to authentically capture Kerr’s essence.

“I’ve gone from a pro wrestling ring to an MMA cage,” Johnson told his followers on Instagram. “I want to make sure in my training camp I’m training with UFC legends.”

Before Hollywood & WWE, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson earned a full football scholarship to the University of Miami, where he won a national championship.



📹 WWEVault pic.twitter.com/RJe9VTDNX7 — Facts (@lifefacts108) April 11, 2025

Former Pancrase champion Bas Rutten, who also appears in the film, has praised Johnson’s embodiment of Kerr.

“He did a good job,” Rutten told the Geeking Out podcast. “DJ [Dwayne Johnson] was, it was scary, there was a moment where he was talking to the Japanese press, and I just walk over, and I’m standing, it was a real scene. Everything was filmed like it really happened. His voice, he started speaking like Kerr.”

Johnson’s new movie chronicles the life of Mark “The Smashing Machine” Kerr, a two-time heavyweight UFC champion who competed in various prestigious organizations including Pride and the IFL.

Standing at 6 feet 3 and weighing 250 pounds, Kerr was once considered arguably the greatest fighter in the world, Newsweek claims. The film will explore both his professional career and his complicated personal struggles, including his battles with injuries and addiction.

While the trailer for the film has not been made public for regular moviegoers, early test screenings have reportedly taken place, leading to surprising reactions.

According to World of Reel, “The Smashing Machine” doesn’t follow traditional biopic conventions and has been called “indescribable in tone and style” and even “a spoof of the biopic genre.”

One report, according to Movie Web, went so far as to call it “one of the weirdest A24 films ever produced,” a notable distinction considering the studio’s history with unconventional films like “Killing of the Sacred Deer” and “Swiss Army Man.”

The film, which reportedly has a $40 million budget, also stars Emily Blunt and will have some overlap with the 2002 documentary “The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr.”

“The Smashing Machine” is currently scheduled for theatrical release on Oct. 3, earlier than initially anticipated after A24 moved it forward in its release calendar.

Whether Johnson’s dramatic transformation and departure from his typical roles will result in critical acclaim remains to be seen, but the early buzz and striking visuals have certainly captured the attention of fans and critics alike, positioning “The Smashing Machine” as one of next year’s most intriguing releases.