‘You Was Happy to See Him Die!’: Community Outraged After Defendant Who Stabbed Postal Worker to Death During Argument In NYC Deli About Who’s Next In Line Gets Plea Deal

The mother of a New York City postal worker who was stabbed to death at a deli condemned the plea deal of her son’s convicted killer as too lenient, guaranteeing that offender will kill again when released.

Prosecutors promised 24-year-old Jaia Cruz a sentence of 15 years in prison and five years supervised release in exchange for pleading guilty to charges in connection with the death of 36-year-old Ray Hodge III.

Ray Hodges (left) was stabbed to death by Jaia Cruz (right) in an altercation in a New York deli. (Photos: Facebook/Lora Ellison)

“She’s going to get out early and kill again,” Hodge’s mother, Ada Rice, told the New York Post.

Cruz stabbed Hodge several times at a Manhattan deli in January after a heated dispute broke out between the two over who was next in line.

A deli worker told CBS News that Cruz became infuriated with Hodge over their line placement while Hodge was at the counter ordering a sandwich. Prosecutors say Cruz started an argument with him and spat on him. After Hodge threw a lemon juice bottle in response, Cruz pulled out a knife and stabbed Hodge seven times.

Hodge was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Cruz was initially charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. Prosecutors dropped the murder charge as part of the plea bargain. A conviction at trial could have meant Cruz faced up to 25 years in prison.

At Cruz’s plea hearing, Hodge’s supporters angrily exploded over what they felt was a light sentence.

“This is not justice!” one woman screamed inside the courtroom, according to witnesses. “You said you was happy to see him die!”

Hodge’s family members hoped for federal charges and a longer prison term.

“In 15 years, her life goes on. Ray Hodge III, dead. Gone. Not coming back. So I have a problem with that,” Rice said, per CBS News. “I just feel cheated. My son was murdered.”

Rice said she spoke with the Manhattan prosecutors, who initially told her there would be no plea bargain because the video evidence was so strong.

At the hearing, Manhattan District Attorney Elizabeth Clerkin told the judge that Cruz “expresses remorse and has asked to accept responsibility for [Hodge’s] death.”

Rice said Cruz never apologized or showed remorse after being arrested.

“She didn’t show remorse initially. She said she was happy when she was stabbing him. She said he was gonna be maggot food. She enjoyed it. She told another reporter she hate Black men,” Rice said in a video response per Fox News, adding that she was confused by the deal.

Cruz’s official sentencing is set for May 28.

“They’re setting an example that it’s OK to murder. You will be home so quick because even though it says on paper 15, they’ll never do 15 years, so they won’t think twice about it,” Rice stated.