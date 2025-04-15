‘Did She Tell Y’all That?’: Waitress Fired After Allegedly Telling Black Couple at Indianapolis Thai Restaurant They Couldn’t Dine Without Tipping 

A waitress at a Thai restaurant in Indianapolis was fired after a tense encounter with a Black couple, during which she allegedly told them they couldn’t dine there unless they planned to leave a tip.

Astonished by the rude greeting and blindsided by the blatant discrimination, the couple began filming — capturing yet another viral moment that quickly spread across social media.

According to the footage posted to TikTok, the incident took place at Thaitanium, a family-owned business in the heart of downtown Indianapolis.

A Black couple alleges they were racially profiled at a Thai restaurant in Indiana. (Photo: TikTok/HAVEAGOODDAY)

“Told upon arrival that we cannot dine in unless we tip,” the caption in the video states. “Who said we would not? Others were not told the same.”

The video starts as the waitress walks off to serve a white couple nearby — just after allegedly telling the Black diners they couldn’t be seated without agreeing to tip. The Black man then turns to the other table and politely asks, “Excuse me, did she tell y’all the same thing she told us? That y’all can’t sit there unless you tip?”

The Black man wasn’t about to let the disrespect slide. His voice stayed calm, but his persistence cut through the awkward silence that had settled over the dining room. Locking eyes with the white couple, he pressed again, “Did she tell y’all that?” The white couple stared back, wide-eyed and unsure, caught between discomfort and the weight of the question now hanging in the air.

Meanwhile, the waitress now stood frozen in silence by the white couple’s table — maybe realizing too late that she’d picked the wrong table to confront. As the tension thickened, she tried to play it off, leaning in to explain something to the white couple, but whatever she said was lost to the video’s audio.

Later, a follow-up post revealed how the situation ended for the waitress.

“My wife spoke with the owner of Thaitanium … and the server has been fired. We will be meeting with the owner tomorrow,” the video post stated.

A subsequent video showed the couple meeting with the restaurant’s owner, Kanlaya, who said she had wasted no time firing the waitress over the incident but went a step further and sat down with the couple after they were rudely accosted by one of her employees.

“I am so shocked and so sorry for what happened,” the owner told the couple, admitting the restaurant had no policy in place regarding tips or discrimination. During a heartfelt apology, she explained that she and the management team were immigrants themselves — and all agreed the waitress’ behavior was unacceptable. To express her remorse, she handed the woman a small bouquet of flowers.

“There is no room for discrimination and prejudice in our restaurant,” Kanlaya stated in the caption. “I fired the waitress instantly after I found out what happened. This type of treatment to any of our customers is unacceptable. I am so sorry what happened and please accept my apologies.”

The woman who had faced discrimination graciously accepted the apology, noting that the food was excellent, though she had been shaken by the presumptuousness of the waitress.

The video did not make it clear whether the waitress was white or of another background. All that was known was that she was no longer employed at Thaitanium.

The other two women hugged at the end of the video to show there were no hard feelings.