‘Next Time I’d Accept’: Jack Nicholson’s ‘Sweet’ Invitation Was Rejected By Ex Anjelica Huston, Who Now She Wishes She Had Taken It

Actress Anjelica Huston, 73, received an unexpected lifeline from none other than her ex, Jack Nicholson, which she now has big regrets about.

The two had a fiery 17-year relationship that ended in 1990, five years after they co-starred in the 1985 film “Prizzi’s Honor.” But during January’s Los Angeles fires, flames threatened Huston’s home, forcing her to flee with her housekeeper and pets.

It was then that she got a surprise call from Nicholson, 87, offering shelter to his ex in her moment of need.

In a recent interview with People, the daughter of famed director John Huston shared that Nicholson’s call felt like more than just concern — it was a flashback to a love that once was.

Jack Nicholson offered his ex, actress Anjelica Huston, a “sweet” deal during a time of need, which she turned down. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Though the former couple had sporadic contact over the years, this moment stood out to her most.

Huston, known for keeping it private about her life in the media, said hearing Nicholson’s voice on the line offered both safety and a bittersweet reminder of their intense past.

“The phone just rang out of nowhere, and it was him,” Huston explained. “It’s always a comfort when he calls.”

The “Batman” star’s concern went beyond a simple wellness check — during their conversation, Nicholson specifically asked if she was OK and offered her a place to stay while the fires threatened her home.

“It was heartbreakingly sweet,” Huston recalled. “I’ve gone back over it several times in my head, and I think next time I’d accept the invitation.”

The Oscar winner, who evacuated to her ranch near California’s Sierra Nevada mountain range, clearly regrets not taking Nicholson up on his offer, which has not left her contemplating what might have been — a chance to reconnect in person after years of their paths rarely crossing despite living relatively close to each other in Los Angeles.

In her interview, “The Addams Family” star didn’t elaborate specifically why she declined his invitation in January — due to the urgency of the evacuation, or perhaps the complicated emotions that still linger between former lovers. Whatever Huston’s reasoning at the time, her admission of regret suggests a distinct change of heart from months ago regarding the man she used to be in love with for decades.

Their relationship spans decades, beginning when they met at a party at Nicholson’s Los Angeles home in 1973.

Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston at the Golden Globe Awards, January 1974 © Frank Edwards pic.twitter.com/CbnWMjsXTq — Angela Vickers🌼 (@CineAngela60s) February 23, 2023

In her book “Watch Me: A Memoir,” Huston detailed that first encounter for her fans.

“The front door of a modest two-story ranch-style house opened, and there was that smile. Later, after he became a superstar and was on the cover of Time magazine, Diana Vreeland was to christen it ‘the Killer Smile.’ But at the time I thought, Ah! Yes. Now, there’s a man you could fall for,” Huston wrote in the 2014 release.

Recent photos of Nicholson have sparked concern among fans who have missed seeing that smile.

Newly resurfaced images that date back to April 2023 show him appearing unkempt on the balcony of his $5 million mansion popped up on social media in January, prompting speculation about his well-being.

According to reports, the actor is “living alone in his 3,303-square-foot home by himself.”

The Oscar-winning actor has largely retreated from public life, with his last film appearance in 2010’s “How Do You Know.”

While rumors of memory issues have circulated, one of his other ex-girlfriends, Lara Flynn Boyle, told People last summer that “the world of Jack is always here. There’s no retiring for the world of Jack. Never.”

Anjelica Huston and Jack Nicholson arriving at Yankee Stadium for Ali v Norton in 1976. pic.twitter.com/uWi9g761ps — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) April 24, 2024

In her memoir, Huston painted a complex portrait of their relationship, including Nicholson’s infidelities that eventually contributed to their split. She recounted discovering evidence of other women including finding “a piece of female apparel” or “hand cream, or a trinket” left behind. At one point, she even confronted the “As Good As It Gets” star physically, noting that she “beat him savagely about the head and shoulders” after learning about his indiscretions.

Despite their rocky history, Huston’s memoir hints at lingering love for Jack Nicholson — and maybe even his homes. With over $100 million in real estate, the Hollywood icon’s main base is a Mulholland Drive compound, but he also owns spots in Santa Monica and Venice, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She said his house on Mulholland Drive sat “on a high ridge separating Beverly Hills and the San Fernando Valley. It felt as if we were on top of the world.”