‘Concerning’: Pam Bondi ‘Brazenly’ Lied to President Trump About the Reach of His Power and No One Seemingly Blinked an Eye During ‘Nauseating and Cringe’ Cabinet Session

When you’re a member of Donald Trump‘s Cabinet, style points matter most, along with the quality of obsequiousness. Don’t worry about laying it on too thick — it’s not possible.

The truth doesn’t matter as much as communicating a narrative in which President Trump is the conquering hero. And not just any hero The greatest hero who’s ever lived.

With that in mind, Attorney General Pam Bondi‘s appearance Thursday at the president’s latest Cabinet meeting went off without a hitch. But for those who insist on things like truth and reality, Bondi’s comments were a bit problematic.

“Lying liar and the lies she lies about,” tennis icon Martina Navratilova posted on X. “This is our Attorney General. Pathetic.”

“I heard no lies here,” countered one user.

Here’s Bondi’s remarks while seated with Pete Hegseth, Mario Rubio, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other department heads that left Martina and many others fuming. (She wisely opted not to wear her Barbie-inspired pantsuit.)

“You were overwhelmingly elected by the biggest majority … Americans want you to be president because of your agenda,” Bondi enthused. “And the courts are ruling that you have the authority to determine how the money of this country will be spent. That’s what American citizens wanted and that’s what they’re getting. An example of that Friday was the Department of Education that you can determine how the money will be spent … no more DEI. And that impacts every agency across the board.”

The first words out of Bondi’s mouth provide a hint that, in this context, the truth is what Donald Trump says it is. In reality, the president won only about 2.3 million more votes than Democrat Kamala Harris. He didn’t even receive 50 percent of the total vote. While he won 86 more electoral votes, this was hardly Nixon v. McGovern or Reagan v. Mondale.

It’s as Bondi started writing the sentence without knowing how it’s going to end. “You were overwhelmingly elected by the biggest majority ….” in American history? since the dawn of time?? Bondi leaves us hanging, then just changes the subject.

One sentence later, Bondi tosses out the more troubling mistruth, saying the courts did something that they didn’t, giving Trump authority the Constitution explicitly prohibits.

As one X user remarked, “SO MANY COMMENTATORS HERE MISSED WHAT IS ACTUALLY CONCERNING: The attorney general is disregarding the constitution – the legislative branch decides how money is spent, not the executive.”

The directive from the Founding Fathers is found in the Appropriations Clause, which gives Congress “the power of the purse.” It’s the foundation of the separation of powers, a constitutionally mandated check on executive power.

She did manage to get in the dig against DEI, the source of everything bad that’s happened in America over the last half-century, at least according to MAGA.

Bondi recently admitted a Maryland man was wrongly deported to El Salvador due to an “administrative error” but has refused to correct the mistake, instead doubling down on the false assertion that Kilmar Abrego-Garcia was “a known gang member.”

In fact, Abrego-Garcia came to America because he feared retribution from gang members who had been attempting to extort his family to force him and his brother to join them.

Meanwhile, Bondi suspended the DOJ attorney assigned to the case because he did not “vigorously defend” the Department of Homeland Security, which had already acknowledged the error .

The Department of Justice sought Friday to delay complying with the Supreme Court’s ruling ordering Abrego-Garcia’s return.

Bondi has also faced questions about her willingness to carry out the president’s “retribution agenda,” threatening law firms with predominantly Democratic clienteles and low-level former administration staffers with prosecution.

On Wednesday, the president issued executive orders stripping the security clearances of former Homeland Security officials Chris Krebs and Miles Taylor and ordering the Department of Justice to open investigations against them. No pushback is anticipated from Bondi.

Krebs, who ran the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in DHS, is charged with refusing to say the 2020 election was rigged against Trump, while Taylor, who also worked for the DHS, wrote an anonymous New York Times op-ed criticizing Trump, an act tantamount to treason, the president said Wednesday.

“I’ve never seen a cabinet with less dignity and self respect,” wrote one X user. “I mean they are all like fanboys and fangirls at a BTS concert.”

Added another, “I tried watching a few minutes of this. The amount of ass kissing and brown nosing was just nauseating and cringe. I couldn’t take more than 4 minutes of it.”