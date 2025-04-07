‘She’s Hurting Me!’: Viral Video Shows Colorado Landlord Scream and Falsely Claim She’s Being Assaulted By Black Woman Without Seeming to Notice She’s Being Recorded

A viral video shows a Colorado landlord storming her tenant’s home and launching a heated confrontation before collapsing on the floor and loudly claiming the tenant attacked her.

Vontese Wines posted a video on Facebook showing part of the confrontation with her landlord Lisa Anderson.

The two are seen on video arguing, but when Wines turns and walks away, Anderson starts shouting that Wines is “choking” her, then dramatically drops to the floor and begins shouting that Wines is “hurting” her.

Colorado landlord Lisa Anderson collapses on floor claiming she was assaulted. (Credit: Vontese Wines Facebook)

“Oh my god, she’s choking me!” the landlord cries out. “Oh my god, she’s hurting me! Oh my head!”

Anderson continues groans as if she’s in pain before requesting someone off-camera to call the police and to record her. At no point do viewers see Wines make physical contact with her.

What Anderson didn’t seem to notice was that Wines’ son was recording the entire encounter, including the moments she fell to the floor in an alleged fit of distress.

“She’s pushing me!” the landlord continues to cry before getting up off the floor. “She’s a psycho … Oh my god, she’s hurting me so bad, I’m gonna press charges against her.”

Wines told CBS Colorado that the confrontation started after Anderson, who also goes by Elizaveta Andersen, barged into her townhome on March 1 to serve Wines an eviction notice.

The townhome lease that Wines signed in November 2024 dictates that Wines always has until noon on the first of every month to pay rent. Late payments would result in late fees.

However, in the months leading up to the incident, Wines said that Anderson would often text her a few days before rent was due asking for the money.

“Every single month, she would text a couple of days early to try to get me to pay early,” Wines said, adding that she tended to follow through because she always had the funds available.

Then, on March 1, things took a dramatic turn when Anderson showed up at Wines’ home with a locksmith and an eviction notice. The day before, Wines said that Anderson texted her a warning that she would be changing the locks on the property.

“It wasn’t even 12:15 yet, and she showed up with the notice. I kind of thought she was trying to intimidate me because she had been texting me a lot prior,” Wines said. “I was completely shocked.”

A doorbell camera showed Anderson at Wines’ front door with a locksmith drilling at her front door.

“If you don’t have this door open, I’m gonna have the locksmith open it, and you’ll pay for it,” Anderson is heard saying on the camera footage.

Wines claimed that Anderson never even gave her a chance to pay a late fee before attempting to change the locks.

After gaining access, that’s when Anderson stormed the home and caused a scene. Wines said she suffered an anxiety attack during the encounter.

“I knew at that point I was going to need to move,” Wines said.

Wines and her son have since moved out of the townhome and have settled into a new home where she says she feels safe.

Anderson declined an interview with CBS, but double down on claims that Wines physically assaulted her in texts to a reporter. She said she’s pursuing criminal charges.

Wines shared in her Facebook post that Anderson has remained committed to her dog and pony show.

“She actually went to the police on 3/10/25 around 2:30pm claiming to be me, and the police sargent called ME because they thought I was there in the main lobby waiting to speak to an officer. This lady is now walking around with a boot on and crutches from this fake fall on 3/2. The police came on 3/1 and 3/2 right after this “fall” and saw this video.”

In conversayions with other tenants, Wines learned that they have suffered similar treatment from Anderson.

“Now that I’ve talked to other tenants, we all have this in common,” she said. “This is not fair. A lot of people are being hurt by this.”