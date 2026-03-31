‘Had I Not Had This Video’: Racist Woman Who Spat on Black Man Then Called Cops Learns the Hard Way, Video Shows

A Black man was falsely accused of stealing and assault by a raging white woman in South Carolina — but his cellphone video proved the truth, and she was arrested instead.

Dramatic footage has recently resurfaced of a racist rant that led to criminal charges filed against Tara Lynn Belcher of Myrtle Beach, who was charged with assault and battery, third degree, and possession of marijuana.

Video stills capture a woman involved in a confrontation. (Photos: Instagram/1niceguywithedge)

Though the incident occurred in 2015, the clip has gained renewed attention on social media, with viewers touting it as an epic FAFO moment without even knowing the shocking backstory.

The video now making the rounds shows the self-proclaimed “angry b*tch” screaming at Jermarro Dantzler and repeatedly calling him racial slurs. Later in the clip, you see Belcher on her cell phone asking someone to hurry up because “this filthy n*gger is filming me.”

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Things took a serious turn when she suddenly spat directly in Dantzler’s face, which is considered assault and battery in South Carolina. He retaliated with a swift slap, but that did not deter her from spewing even more insults and allegedly attacking again.

According to local news outlets, prior to the altercation, she erupted in a racist rant toward a Black man at her place of work, Rent Me Superstore. Dantzler decided to confront her and show the footage to her employer, not knowing she had already been fired on the spot for her outburst.

In the video, you can hear Dantzler say, “But you called that man the n-word.”

Belcher replied, “Because he’s a n-word, a filthy, f*cking n-word.”

Unfortunately, the woman’s dangerous antics continued beyond what was shown in the video.

According to a police report cited by WMBF News at the time, Belcher called authorities and reported that a Black male described as Dantzler had assaulted her, stolen her phone and purse, and fled the scene on a motorcycle.

The police soon caught up with Dantzler on his bike, handcuffed him, and were about to charge him when he mentioned the video. It was enough to prove his innocence.

Danztler told the outlet, “Had I not had this video, had my phone not been recording, I would possibly be in jail right now for strong-arm robbery.”

He also admitted to being haunted by the experience: “I could not sleep, I could not get comfortable, I kept envisioning these acts, and the side of my hair, my dreadlocks were ripped out of my scalp, so my head was very sore.”

Now that his video has resurfaced as an Instagram Reel posted by the account 1NiceGuyWithEdge, the story is reaching an even wider audience and has recently racked up hundreds of thousands of views. Though there’s no mention of the woman’s weaponization of the police, the caption summed up the situation perfectly: “Racism is always loud till consequences speak louder. She asked for the smoke & got the whole chimney.”

“This clip is WILD — you won’t believe how far she went.”