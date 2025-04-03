‘Can’t Tell People What to Do’: Foulmouthed Florida Karens Exposed After Berating Pregnant Woman Because She ‘Disrespected’ Public Park Bench While Sitting on It

Two ill-mannered Sarasota, Florida, women are getting a taste of their own medicine after a video of them verbally assaulting a pregnant woman for failing to pick up a snack bag next to a park bench went viral.

The two unidentified women approached Linsey Kapayou as she rested on a bench at Bayfront Park. She had no way of knowing that one of the angry Karens had donated the bench in memory of her late sister.

One of the women who confronted Kapayou had asked her to pick up a bag of Cheetos from the ground where her son had left it.

“My son just set it there, and he walked to the bathroom… and he will be back soon, and he will pick it up,” the young mother said.

“I am asking if it can be moved,” the angry woman asked.

“I’m asking you to be respectful,” she repeated.

“Yeah, but you’re not being respectful,” Kapayou replied.

As the two women stood over her, they continued to challenge Kapayou, asking the mom to “come around and look at the plaque” honoring her late sister.

Amid angry crosstalk, Kapayou told the two friends the incident was “really not that big of a deal” because her son would “be right back” to pick up the bag.

“For her… for other people, it is (a big deal),” the friend of the woman whose sister died responded.

“Has your sister died?” she asked.

“No, my sister… I don’t have a sister,” Kapayou replied.

“I’m asking you to be respectful,” the woman said before exploding,

“I don’t want trash next to my sister’s f***ing bench, b**ch!”

The friend and Kapayou then engaged in cross-talk, accusing the other of not listening. It’s easy to see why each woman was annoyed by the other.

“We’re trying to share with her the story of the lady this bench was dedicated to,” the woman’s friend said. “There is a story behind this woman the bench was dedicated to.”

Kapayou said she recorded the encounter because she felt vulnerable being alone and pregnant.

“I don’t walk around calling people b–ches and poking them,” Kapayou responded in a monotone voice that only seemed to anger the Karens more.

Fortunately, Kapayou has learned some restraint, or this incident could’ve gotten much uglier. In 2023, Kapayou, then living in Iowa, as she mentions in the park bench clip, was charged with child endangerment after allegedly firing a gun inside her home while four children were present.

Police found evidence of a gunshot and located an unattended gun that Kapayou admitted belonged to her.

Opinions were decidedly mixed on X, where the clip was posted and shared more than 1,200 times as of Wednesday afternoon.

“No, sorry, they are not Karen’s,” wrote one woman. “It is obvious her sister’s death still hurts her. I would have picked up my Cheetos and gotten flowers and put them in the plaque, is the kind thing to do to someone hurting.”

But as many commenters noted, the bench was located in a public park.

“Can’t tell people what to do in the public space,” said one commenter. “Making themselves a spectacle. Put the bench in your backyard, then.”

Stil,l others concluded that none of the women came off particularly well.

“Karen touched the mom’s property, and the mom is being difficult as well,” a viewer chimed in. That’s how I see it, but ultimately, I don’t touch other people’s stuff unless nobody owns it and it’s just lying around. If she asked and the mom is being difficult, then sorry, lady; the bench is public property.”