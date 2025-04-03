‘You Don’t Gotta Watch It’: Atlanta Tesla Driver Who Went Viral for Sobbing After Crash with 18-Wheeler Issues Fiery Rebuke to Backlash Over Filming Herself After Accident

A woman involved in a terrifying collision with an 18-wheeler during a thunderstorm in Atlanta shared her story in a recent TikTok video, calling it a miracle that she survived after she says her car spun out underneath the tractor-trailer.

The driver, who was behind the wheel of a Tesla Model 3, spoke emotionally about the harrowing moments that led to the near-death experience and her gratitude for the car’s safety features that may have saved her life as she nearly choked on her tears. The video has been viewed more than 7 million times as of Thursday afternoon.

“I’m honestly surprised I didn’t hit another car or get hit myself,” she said, describing how she hydroplaned before she lost control of the car, which spun out in the middle of the highway and went underneath the semi-trailer. The story seemed so incredible that some people on social media questioned whether she was telling the truth about what happened or if she was trying to cash in from the sudden publicity.

Chanel Allure’s Tesla was allegedly hit by an 18-wheeler. (Photo: TikTok/Chanel Allure)

“How do y’all experience stuff like this & have time to pull out y’all’ phones to record and post, genuinely asking?” one viewer wrote. “I’d be calling the police, fire department, my parents, etc., so fast.”

“I always wanted to ask if y’all does prep y’all tears before you start recording or if it just comes naturally,” another viewer wrote.

Despite the chaos, other vehicles simply raced around to avoid hitting her car, then kept going, she described. Her Tesla came to rest in the far-left lane, with only a narrow emergency lane beside her. Instead of stopping to help, other drivers used the emergency lane to bypass traffic, trapping her car in place.

“Instead of helping, people just wanted to get ahead,” she said, explaining that she stayed inside the vehicle, too shocked to move.

The trucker who hit her never stopped and traffic continued to flow around her, she feared opening her door would result in it being torn off. Sitting helplessly in the rain, she braced for another collision, terrified that stepping outside could be even more dangerous than staying in the car, although she seemingly expected other motorists to face that hazard to help her.

As she weighed the damage, she noticed the windshield had popped out, shattered glass was everywhere, and the roof was wrecked, but she was astonished at how well the body of the vehicle held up after sliding under the moving 18-wheeler.

Given what she had seen in crash studies about Tesla’s durability, she had feared the worst, believing she wouldn’t survive. Yet, despite the devastation, she felt grateful, viewing the experience as a test of resilience and faith.

She said the Tesla did not lock her inside after the accident, and she was able to get out despite the damage.

There is no clear indication of whether she ever left the scene and went home after the accident.

In the videos she posted about it, she mainly discusses her feelings about what happened and her plans for legal action, saying she intends to hire an attorney, as she believes the truck driver was responsible. She suggested that the entire incident might have been recorded by the car’s cameras.

In another video, the woman, who goes by the username Chanel Allure on TikTok, addressed online speculation about her motives for sharing the story, emphasizing that her main concern was surviving the crash, not financial gain. She dismissed claims that she was seeking money. However, Allure was contradictory in her explanation for recording a video after the accident, saying she is always thinking ahead.

“Because you get paid on videos. Why? Because I need to get my coins in order? Why? Because I’m always 10 steps ahead,” she said.

Additionally, Allure also explained that her Tesla automatically called the police, so she didn’t have to. She noted that heavy rain contributed to her losing control of the car and expressed relief that no other vehicles were involved — presumably meaning except for the truck that managed to continue.

She advised her followers about the importance of taking control of the situation in the face of unforeseen events.

Though she was shaken, she expressed gratitude for her survival and for the opportunity to continue moving forward in spite of the traumatic experience.

“At the end of the day, I’m just thankful that I can be here to share my story,” she said.

She indicated that she had undergone a spiritual and philosophical transformation after the accident while still bashing critics.

“I was just grateful for being able to pick up my phone and like, just be in shock and amazed as to what just happened, and seeing that I got my legs and my head and my hands, like, because I know what I was thinking about and what I was looking into it to end up how I end up… ” Allure said. “I mean, if you feel some type of way, you don’t gotta watch it. You don’t gotta give me a view. You don’t gotta give me a follow. That’s cool, but at the end of the day, I’m gonna make sure I do my part.”

In her reflection, she shared plans to stay proactive during her recovery, including working on online fitness and other side ventures to ensure a steady income. She emphasized the importance of resilience, noting, “I’m not going to sit around waiting for something to happen—I’m going to make it happen.”

The video, which has since gone viral, also highlighted her refusal to let negativity or doubt hold her back. “I’m going to do my part,” she said, speaking to viewers who might criticize her decisions or motivations. “Whatever comes from this, I’m grateful.”