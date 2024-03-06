‘I Feel So Alive!’: White Georgia Teacher Under Investigation for Appearing to Causally Say the N-Word In Viral TikTok Video

A Georgia teacher is at the center of an investigation due to seemingly saying the N-word in a TikTok video.

WSB-TV reported that the unnamed Indian Creek Elementary School second-grade teacher participated in a viral “of course” trend that mocks specific stereotypes.

In the video posted by @derrickdicaprio in January, two men go back and forth, making jokes about their interracial friendship, but certain comments did not sit well with the community or the NAACP.

The DeKalb County School District said they are opening an investigation into the employee seen in the TikTok video. (@derrickdicaprio/TikTok)

“We’re interracial best friends. When he calls me his *bleep,* I feel so alive,” the man said in the video, which has garnered over 12 million views.

“We’re interracial best friends. Of course, my family owned his family,” he later added.

“We’re interracial best friends. Whenever we go shopping, I know they’re not looking at me,” he said.

Parents were not too fond of the video, and Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs told the local news station that it was offensive and condemned the usage of the racial slur.

“At no point should the word, the N-word, be used in any form or fashion by anyone, let alone a teacher of any capacity. It’s not a word that should be used, period. It’s a word that brings up so many emotions, so many negative connotations,” Griggs said. It’s concerning that in the climate that we’re in right now, people feel comfortable using that type of language; there’s no excuse for it.”

Atlanta Black Star reached out to the DeKalb County School District for comment, but in a statement to WSB-TV, officials said an investigation is ongoing.

“The school administration and District are investigating a social media posting made by an employee of Indian Creek Elementary School that includes offensive statements made by the employee,” the district said. “The District and Indian Creek Elementary School expect all employees to be positive role models for our children and will respond appropriately whenever that expectation is not met.”

