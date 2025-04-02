‘He Was Just Trying to Get a Job’: Ex-NFL Player Antonio Brown Raises $40K for Georgia Father Who Was Arrested for Leaving Kids In McDonald’s Alone

A Georgia man who left his kids to play at a local McDonald’s playground without adult supervision while he went to a job interview was arrested recently.

Chris Louis, 24, was charged with deprivation of a minor on March 22, The Augusta Press reported. That day, a customer at a McDonald’s in Augusta noticed three kids — ages 1, 6, and 10 — playing in the indoor playground area by themselves.

The customer called 911, and a local deputy responded and discovered the children weren’t accompanied by an adult. A witness reported seeing Louis with the kids at 4:30 p.m. before seeing him leave the restaurant, return, and then leave again.

Chris Louis was arrested after leaving his three children at a McDonald’s alone. (Photo: Facebook/Tam Straight-Forward)

When he returned to the McDonald’s at 6:18 p.m., deputies detained him there.

He told officers he didn’t own a car and walked to the restaurant with his kids from his apartment, but he didn’t want to make them walk back alone while he went to a job interview nearby.

Louis was taken into custody, and the children’s mother came to the scene to pick up the kids.

Louis has received an outpouring of support on social media, with some even rallying for release and offering financial aid.

“Sounds like he could use a little help. He’s trying,” one person wrote. The 10-year-old was watching them! I watched my sisters at 10 and they are alive and breathing,” one woman wrote.

There’s no specific law dictating the age at which a child can be left alone in Georgia, but guidelines suggest that children under 9 should not be left alone, and those between 9 and 12 can be left for brief periods of less than two hours based on maturity. Those 13 and older may be left alone and can babysit for up to 12 hours.

“Seems like he was just trying to get a job to take care of his kids. He didn’t leave them in the car, so come on, give him a break,” another social media user wrote.

Former NFL player Antonio Brown went to create a GoFundMe page for the family.

“Story caught me by surprise. A dad just trying to find a way to make money for his family. I know he shouldn’t just leave his kids, but some people don’t have the means for babysitting, etc. This GoFundMe is set in place to help this man. I have spoken with GoFundMe and they will get the funds to Chris and his family. I haven’t spoken to Chris yet, but I hope to do so soon,” Brown wrote.

The online fundraiser has raised $40,000 as of Wednesday morning, with Brown donating over $1,000.

A similar incident took place in Scottsdale, Arizona, where charges were dropped against a 35-year-old mother who was arrested for leaving her two young sons — ages 2 years old and 6 months old — in a hot car while she attended a job interview.

Shanesha Taylor said she and her boys were homeless, and she couldn’t find a babysitter for them. People who learned of Taylor’s situation raised more than $100,000 in donations, and prosecutors later decided not to pursue a criminal case against her.

When asked whether she would make the same decision to leave her kids unattended, Taylor said, “That’s a difficult decision because I was basically choosing between caring for my children or providing for my children. That’s something people face every day.”

A Houston mother also faced charges after she couldn’t find child care for her 6-year-old and 2-year-old children and had to meet a prospective employer for a job interview in the food court of a mall.

She said she had seated her kids only 30 feet away from her, and they were in her sights at all times, but by the time her interview had wrapped up, an officer was at the scene and arrested her.

A judge later released her children to her.