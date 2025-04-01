‘Tell the Cops That’: Actor Malik Yoba Doubles Down on Shocking Confession He’s No Longer a ‘Black Man,’ Clarifies Statement Amid Backlash

Malik Yoba has finally explained what he meant when he announced to the world that he would “no longer identify as a Black man.”

The actor, best known for his role as Detective J.C. Williams on “New York Undercover,” sparked intense debate as many questioned how and why someone visibly of African descent would reject their racial identity. His statement quickly went viral, leaving social media and the entertainment industry in disbelief.

The announcement was especially surprising given Yoba’s history of advocacy and prominence in Black entertainment. As one of the first Black leads in a one-hour network drama in 1994, he has been a key figure in conversations about Black representation on television. He later appeared on cable news to explain his new stance, adding another layer to the controversy.

Malik Yoba double downs on his claims that he no longer identifies as a “Black man.” (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

“We are living in a world where in real time our history is being wiped away in front of us,” Yoba explained during a recent CNN interview with host Victor Blackwell, attempting to provide context for his controversial stance.

He continued, “All of the keywords Black and BIPOC and all those things, those are the words that we’re told that are searched on using algorithms and AI to identify why Jackie Robinson’s removed from the Department of Defense or Tuskegee.”

When Blackwell pressed him about the implications of his statement, Yoba backpedaled somewhat, clarifying that he is indeed “a Black man, a man of African descent.”

He went further, explaining that his surname Yoba means “last of the slaves and new generation,” highlighting that he doesn’t carry a European name – though no independent sources confirm this etymology.

The actor insisted his original post was merely a “stream of consciousness” that “wasn’t that deep” for him personally, framing it instead as a call to action for diversity.

Throughout the interview, he emphasized his lifelong commitment to unity, referencing his participation in the 25th anniversary of the Freedom Rides in 1988 and his travel with 150 young people from New York to Neshoba County, Mississippi as a 20-year-old activist.

Blackwell, however, highlighted the disconnect between Yoba’s history of civil rights involvement and his current stance, noting that “the idea that you would grow up to be a man who says, ‘I’m no longer a Black man’ just doesn’t make sense.”

In an apparent attempt to address the growing backlash, Yoba posted a meme titled “Malik Yoba Nutrition Facts,” claiming he was 5,000% authentic and 2500% sarcastic.

The post continued, stating that “the lack of nuance, critical thinking, assumptions, lack of research, misinterpretation, distractions, vilification etc. will never take me off the path of doing God’s work for the liberation of our people.”

The public reaction has been swift and mixed across social media platforms.

“A mind is a terrible thing to waste,” wrote one critic on the Instagram post, while commenters on the CNN interview’s YouTube page took a more mocking approach.

“Come on Malik! You’re the original Black man!!” quipped one viewer.

Another drew a parallel to economic status, writing, “I’m not ‘broke’ I’m ‘non rich.'”

Some saw his statement as symptomatic of deeper cultural shifts, with one person commenting, “Exactly, he’s not ‘black’ just as the country is no longer America.”

Others emphasized the inescapable reality of racial identity in America, with one commenter stating, “I’m a black man first. I would never put a party over my color…I’m black period…I don’t care if your Democrat or republican if u black man you still a brother.”

Perhaps most pointedly, one commenter simply responded, “Tell the cops that!!!” – a stark reminder of how racial identity in America often transcends personal preference when confronted with systemic realities.

As the interview concluded, Yoba maintained that his ultimate goal remains bringing people together, emphasizing his real estate development company and foundation work focused on knowledge transfer “so that everybody can win.”

He called on “people of good conscience” to unite and ensure democracy functions as intended.

Whether Yoba’s explanation will satisfy his critics remains uncertain.

What is clear, however, is that his comments have sparked yet another chapter in America’s ongoing, complex conversation about racial identity – a conversation that continues to evolve in ways that challenge conventional understandings of what it means to be Black in America today.

For a man who helped break barriers for Black representation on television, Yoba now finds himself at the center of a debate about the very nature of that representation and whether racial identity is something one can simply choose to discard.