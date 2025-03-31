Keenen Ivory Wayans Causes Family Panic as Brothers Marlon and Damon Expose His Mysterious Disappearing Act

Hollywood veteran Keenen Ivory Wayans seems to be eluding the public lately, so much so that even his loved ones can’t reach him.

According to his younger brother Marlon, the comedy legend changed his phone number without telling anyone, leaving his siblings completely in the dark. It turns out the “In Living Color” creator isn’t just off the radar for the public — sometimes, he ghosts his own family too.

Damon and Marlon Wayans reveal secrets about family group chats. (Photos by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; @marlonwayans/Instagram)

During a recent interview with People, Marlon and Damon Wayans revealed that Keenen’s sudden number change created a massive uproar in one of their many family group chats.

The revelation came while the brothers were promoting Marlon’s feature on Damon’s show “Poppa’s House,” on CBS.

The episode, which aired March 24, brings multiple Wayans family members together on one screen, including Marlon, Damon Sr., nephew Damon Wayans Jr., and sister Kim Wayans, who directed the installment.

But behind the scenes, the real reunion was missing a key player.

“Keenen changed his number. Some random dude’s got Keenen’s old number now,” Marlon explained. “Our family group chat blew up with everyone like, ‘Who’s this? Phil, is that you?'”

Keenen’s absence isn’t just felt in the group chat — he was also missing from the Wayans family’s induction into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame in February.

Nine family members accepted the prestigious honor onstage at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in coordinated outfits, celebrating the decades-long impact of their entertainment dynasty.

But Keenen and his younger brother Shawn were nowhere to be found, fueling speculation among fans about their whereabouts.

I wish Keenan Ivory Wayans was with his family at the NAACP awards. I feel his voice is necessary in black culture. I pray he is healthy and in good spirits. — IG: Mickey.Factz (@MickeyFactz) February 23, 2025

The Wayans family keeps in touch through multiple group chats, a necessity given their busy schedules and bicoastal lives. But according to Damon, the sheer volume of messages can be overwhelming.

“I’ve muted like four of them, each with 192 messages,” he admitted. “And then someone jumps in on a conversation we thought was over, and now it starts all over again.”

Marlon recalled how Damon’s daughter Kyla once found herself trapped in one of the family’s endless chats. “She was so irritated, but we just kept texting to get on her nerves,” he admitted.

While fans continue to wonder why Keenen has seemingly checked out, the answer might be less dramatic than some think — he just might not be that tech-savvy. His struggles with technology were on full display in 2020, when a simple video message turned into an unexpected viral moment.

During the pandemic, Keenen attempted to record a commencement speech for graduating seniors, but things didn’t go as planned.

The video captured him asking someone off-camera, “So I just push that red button?” before launching into his inspirational message.

After congratulating the class of 2020, the “Low Down Dirty Shame” star attempted to end the recording but accidentally stood up—revealing he wasn’t wearing pants, leaving his private parts exposed.

The clip, which had to be blurred when shared by The Shade Room on social media, showcased his signature humor, even unintentionally. He captioned it, “#oldn*ggatrynauseinstagram.”

Keenen’s apparent struggle with technology could explain why he’s been so hard to reach. Unlike his younger siblings, who regularly engage with fans online, Keenen’s social media presence is nearly nonexistent. His last Instagram post, shared in January 2024, shows him getting a haircut, and he has yet to publicly acknowledge his family’s NAACP Image Award honor.

Despite the mystery surrounding him, one thing remains true: the Wayans family always keeps it funny. Whether it’s losing touch due to a phone number switch, getting lost in chaotic group chats, or struggling with basic tech functions.

As Marlon and Damon continue promoting “Poppa’s House,” the absence of their trailblazing older brother remains a talking point. But for a family built on comedy, it’s just another chapter in their ongoing legacy of laughter.