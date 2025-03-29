‘Just Being a Good Parent’: New York Mom Accused of Beating 9-Year-Old Son with Extension Cord Discovered His Plan to Rob Store, Found Ski Mask, Attorney Says 

A Brooklyn woman who faces felony charges for allegedly whipping her 9-year-old son with an extension cord confronted the boy after learning he was planning to rob a local store, her defense attorney said in court.

Tsahay Nurse, 37, was charged with felony assault, among other charges, in connection with the alleged beating, the New York Daily News reported.

Tsahay Nurse, 37, faces felony assault after allegedly beating her son with an extension cord when she found out he was planning to rob a store. (Photo: LinkedIn)

According to a criminal complaint, Nurse was arrested after her son ran away from home and a stranger found him at a McDonald’s in Flatbush early Tuesday morning.

Nurse’s attorney, Samuel Getz, denied the violent acts Nurse is accused of but told a judge that his client confronted the boy after some parents told her he had mugged another boy.

Around the same time, Nurse discovered a group chat her son was part of where the chat’s members were planning a robbery.

“They were conspiring to rob a local store by wearing a ski mask,” Getz said. “If he were to go and rob a corner store, he could be killed by police. … She was just a concerned, responsible mother.”

The boy told authorities that his mother hit his arms with an extension cord, punched him in the chest, then yelled at him, grabbed him by the neck, and pinned him to the ground. A police source stated that Nurse reportedly became upset after finding a ski mask amongst the boy’s belongings.

Police noted they observed lacerations and redness on one of the boy’s arms. He also reported neck pain. He was taken to a local hospital for observation.

“She’s a single mother who is disciplining her kids because he did something that he wasn’t supposed to do,” the child’s great-aunt, Jennifer Braithwaite, said.

A judge ordered Nurse’s release from jail without any bail conditions, but she was issued a protection order that prevents her from contacting her son.

According to Getz, the boy will live with other relatives for the time being.

“She didn’t commit any crime. She was just being a good parent,” Getz said, adding that police probably arrested her because “they were erring on the side of caution.”

“I’m not sure they completely evaluated all the facts and circumstances,” Getz stated.

According to Nurse’s LinkedIn profile, she’s served as a registered pediatric nurse for nearly 10 years.