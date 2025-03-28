‘She Became Ill’: Wisconsin Woman Sets Up Hidden Camera After Noticing Something Was Off with the Taste of Her Soda—What She Caught Was Shocking

A Wisconsin man faces felony charges after he was caught on camera pouring super glue into his co-worker’s can of Coca-Cola at their place of work.

Joseph R. Ross was taken into custody after the co-worker he reportedly targeted spoke with police, according to court records obtained by WTMJ.

Joseph R. Ross, 34, was charged with a felony after he was allegedly caught on camera pouring super glue into his co-worker’s can of soda. (Photos: Screenshot/WTMJ)

On March 20, the colleague, identified as “JH” in police documents, approached Wisconsin State Fair Park police officers patrolling the park’s exhibition center and requested a private conversation.

JH told the officers that roughly two to three weeks ago, she began to suspect that the beverages on her desk were “being contaminated by a chemical substance,” the probable cause affidavit states.

“JH was made aware of the contamination, due to the strong chemical smell and taste. JH stated that upon consumption of those beverages, she became ill. Moreover, JH did not consent to anyone placing anything in her drink,” the affidavit states.

Unsettled by those events, she set up a camera on her desk to record whether anyone was putting anything in her drinks.

The affidavit states that JH’s camera captured 34-year-old Ross putting a foreign substance into her soft drink.

JH shared the video footage with the officers, which allegedly showed Ross holding a brown and orange tube with a white nozzle and squeezing a “liquid substance” into JH’s open can of Coca-Cola on her desk.

Ross was also seen wearing clear latex gloves on both hands as he poured the substance into the can.

Officers executed a search warrant on Ross’s office and the surrounding area.

After searching a trash bag near JH’s office, they discovered a set of clear protective gloves wadded up into a ball. When they pulled the gloves apart, they found each contained an item. One glove contained a blue plastic cap, and the other had a Gorilla Super Glue container.

When officers interviewed Ross, he “admitted to placing a supplement in JH’s drink,” the affidavit states. He did not reveal a motive for his actions.

Authorities also took JH’s can of Coke and sent it to a state lab for testing.

Ross was charged with one felony count of “placing foreign objects in edibles,” which carries a maximum penalty of three years and six months in jail and a 10,000 fine if he’s convicted.