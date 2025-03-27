‘You’re Going to Get Sued, Boy!’: Viral Video Shows Motorist Mowing Down Tow Truck Driver Trying to Repossess Vehicle—Victim Miraculously Survives

Police are looking for the driver of a 2011 Ford Focus after he backed over the head of a truck driver who had come to repossess the vehicle.

The tow truck driver, whose full name is not known, posted a video of the harrowing incident on Facebook, where he posts under the handle “Phil Pacman Guy.” It’s received more than one million views.

Facebook user Phil Pacman Guy streamed a live video as he tried to repossess while the driver ran him over with the car. (Photos: Phil Pacman Guy)

“Phil” survived the vehicular assault, which occurred Wednesday morning, sustaining minor injuries to his head and face. He was under the car, hooking chains to the carriage, when the driver could be seen scampering into the vehicle. It’s unclear whether Phil saw the driver, but he told police he could hear a female witness yell, “Hurry up!”

But Phil remained underneath the vehicle as the driver started the engine and promptly backed up over the repo man’s head and arm.

As Phil writhed in pain, the driver continued maneuvering out of his parking spot, which was partially blocked by the tow truck.

“You’re going to get sued, boy!” Phil screamed at the driver. “You’re going to f***ing jail.”

The female witness tried to get the driver to halt, but he continued until he was able to squeeze his vehicle through the minimal opening and drive away.

Police said when they arrived at the North Memphis apartment complex, the tow driver told them he was in the process of repossessing the red 2011 Ford Focus. Another woman who lived in the complex told police she sold the car to the suspect, who she alleged was not making any payments, leading her to contact Phil to come repossess the car.

Police said Phil was having trouble staying awake before he was transported to the Regional One Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

He discovered his video had gone viral after he got home, though he was surprised that many of the commenters appeared to blame him for what transpired.

“Dats yo fault for being under da car,” said one commenter, who punctuated his remarks with laughing emojis.

“Honestly, not the driver’s fault,” wrote another viewer.

Another woman said she was not shifting blame but added the incident “couldn’t been prevented.”

“Why TF u get under there when you just saw this mane start the car?” she wrote.

Phil responded to the “hate,” slander” and “negative energy” by sharing a text message from the mother of his daughter, Kelsey.

“I woke up this morning and thought about you (because you are everywhere) and thought about it,” she wrote. “You been overseas in the military, you been shot multiple times, had ya gallbladder removed to remove cancer, now run over by a car … you have a divine life and purpose. May need to do a DNA test to see if you are part feline. You are one resilient MF!!! Please be safe and stop living so risky!!! Kelsey needs you!”

Meanwhile, the hunt continues for the driver of the Ford Focus, who police say faces a charge of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.