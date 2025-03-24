‘This Coach Lucky’: Reggie Miller Threatens Ponytail-Pulling Basketball Coach Would Be ‘Picking His Teeth Up’ After Viral Clip Sparks Outrage

The internet was disgusted after seeing the recent video of upstate New York high school basketball coach Jim Zullo yanking the ponytail of one of his players after a game, and NBA legend Reggie Miller was no different.

Miller publicly condemned 81-year-old Northville High School basketball coach after seeing the alarming video of Zullo pulling the hair of player Hailey Monroe.

The video captures the young girl standing in a postgame handshake line after her Northville team lost 43-37 to LaFargeville in the New York Class D state championship at Hudson Valley Community College.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Reggie Miller broadcasts the basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on February 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

As the teams lined up to show good sportsmanship, Zullo, apparently displeased with an emotional Monroe, who had fouled out of the game with 55 seconds left, aggressively pulled her ponytail hard enough to yank her head back as he animatedly said something to her.

The repulsive action caused one of Monroe’s teammates to defend her as she separated the two and began yelling at Zullo.

Following the accident, the Northville Central School District, which governs Northville High School, released a statement regarding Zullo via the school’s Facebook page.

The district stated that it was “aware of and deeply disturbed” by the coach’s conduct during the championship game and that he would be fired.

“The District is committed to ensuring that this type of behavior has no place within our programs, and we will continue to uphold the values of respect and integrity that our athletes, families, and community expect and deserve. This individual will no longer be coaching for the Northville Central School District,” said the statement.

Several sports-related social media accounts shared the clip and the outraged comments from viewers.

Reggie Miller chimed in with his thoughts on the incident, commenting, “#24 is a BALLER for stepping in and checking this Coach. This Coach lucky neither one of these ladies are my daughters. He would have been picking up his teeth from the hardwood.”

Zullo has since responded to the backlash from the viral video.

In a statement to WNYT he said, “I deeply regret my behavior following the loss to La Fargeville Friday night in the Class D state championship game. I want to offer my sincerest apologies to Hailey and her family, our team, the good folks at Northville Central Schools and our community. As a coach, under no circumstance is it acceptable to put my hands on a player, and I am truly sorry. I wish I could have those moments back. I am grateful for the opportunity to have coached girls basketball at Northville the past two years, especially last season, which was a difficult time for our family. I am super proud of every one of these young women and what they accomplished. I know each of them will go on to do great things and I wish them well.”

Zullo was inducted into the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006 due to leading his teams to 469 wins over his 31-year coaching career.

Zullo was cited Monday on a charge of harassment in the second degree by a Troy City Court, local outlet The Times Union reports.