‘This Was Very Abusive’: Outraged Florida Mom Files Police Report Against Pre-K Teacher Who Placed Tape Over 5-Year-Old Daughter’s Mouth and Claimed She ‘Asked for It’

A Miami mother said that her daughter’s pre-K teacher placed tape over the 5-year-old’s mouth as a disciplinary action. When the teacher later apologized, she claimed it was a playful action that the child “asked for.”

According to WSVN, the incident happened at Lorah Park Elementary School. Lationa Sterling said she first learned about the taping incident from her daughter Treasure’s aunt and godmother Natasha Clay.

Lationa Sterling is furious after teacher placed tape on her daughter’s mouth. (Credit: WSVN Video Sreengrab)

Clay’s daughter Janiya, who is Treasure’s cousin, is in the same pre-K class. She recounted the moments her daughter told her what happened.

“I was sitting at home Friday night watching TV; she looked over to me, and she said, ‘Mom, Miss Nunez put tape over Treasure’s mouth,’” Clay said. “She tore the tape and put it over her mouth.”

“It bothers me. That’s my child. You’re trying to shut (her) up,” Sterling said of the teacher.

The family said they confronted the educator about what happened and she later apologized through text.

“I apologize 1,000 times. It won’t happen again,” the message reads. “… nor will I play again with them again this way, but it’s because they asked for it.”

But the apology wasn’t enough for the family who later filed a report with Miami-Dade Schools Police and said they planned to withdraw both Treasure and Janiya from the school.

“Abuse had been done to my goddaughter. That was very abusive for anybody to place tape over her mouth, and knowing when you remove the tape, it’s painful as well,” Clay said.

Other parents found the incident unsettling.

“It’s very scary for the child. Who wants that to happen? No one wants that to happen,” said parent Alona Rolle.

In a statement, Miami-Dade County Public Schools said the teacher was removed from the classroom and reassigned pending an investigation into the incident.