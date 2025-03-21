‘Why Did Your Tribe Sell You Away?’: Maine Man Never Paid African Contractor for Flooring Work, But Sent Vulgar, Racist Threats Instead, Civil Rights Complaint Alleges

A Maine man is facing a civil rights complaint from the state attorney general for allegedly sending several disturbing, racist, and xenophobic threats to a contractor he hired last year.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey filed the complaint against 35-year-old Alexander Treshinsky, who is accused of violating the rights of an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Alexander Treshinsky (Photo: Facebook/Alexander Treshinsky)

According to Sea Coast Online, Treshinsky hired the unidentified victim to install flooring in his business in York, Maine. After completing the work on Nov. 23, 2024, the victim forwarded Treshinsky a link to a CashApp invoice of $1,140.52 for labor and materials.

Instead of sending the payment, Treshinsky began texting the victim several vulgar messages and graphic images and leaving him voicemails filled with racist vitriol and threats against him and his family members.

According to the complaint, Treshinsky messaged the victim: “Remember my face, ‘boss'”; “Go away you ugly [expletive]. You dumb [expletive]”; “Do you want help to leave the country. Not your country…My country,” and “Why did your tribe sell you away? They don’t want you hahahahaha.”

In the voicemails, Treshinsky reportedly said, “Get the [expletive] out of business in America. I will be your worst enemy until you are gone”; “I promise you…I will chase you down until your [expletive] children’s children’s children give up”; “Understand…you have a [expletive] enemy now. I will follow you until the end of the [expletive] earth until you fall off it”; and “I’m coming after you bud. You, your business, everything.”

Treshinsky also threatened sexual violence against the victim’s daughter, WMTW reported.

He never paid the victim for the flooring project.

“While the behavior of the defendant was grossly inappropriate under any circumstances, his actions are particularly egregious because he targeted the victim because of their race and national origin,” Attorney General Frey said. “Bias-based harassment will not be tolerated in this state, and I will use the Maine Civil Rights Act to ensure that violators are held to account.”

The Maine Civil Rights Act delegates powers to the state attorney general to file an injunction when a citizen’s constitutional rights are violated through physical violence or threats of physical violence and conduct that would cause a victim emotional distress.

The complaint against Treshinsky seeks a restraining order to prevent him from contacting the victim or his family and to comply with the Civil Rights Act in the future.

