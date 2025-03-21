‘You Are Toast’: Company Behind Dove, Lipton and Vaseline Faces Boycott Threat After Firing of Ben & Jerry’s CEO Who Refused to Change DEI Policies

News that Ben & Jerry’s CEO was allegedly fired over the company’s social activism initiatives has triggered numerous reactions online.

Ben & Jerry’s accused its parent company, Unilever, of unlawfully ousting CEO David Stever in retaliation for the ice cream brand’s pointed social content on several hot-button social and political issues.

A man is seen in front of the American company that manufactures ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet, Ben & Jerry’s, in Barcelona. (Photo by Xavi Lopez/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

In the last year, the brand has attracted millions of social users to its posts attacking President Donald Trump, protesting the ongoing military campaign in Gaza, and supporting a national crusade to defund the police.

Last November, Ben & Jerry’s sued Unilever over alleged attempts to suppress its more progressive, egalitarian content and dismantle its board.

Earlier this month, the company filed a second amended complaint, doubling down on its earlier accusations while also claiming that Unilever removed and replaced Stever without consulting or obtaining approval from the Ben & Jerry’s board.

Unilever countered its subsidiary’s claims, stating that while it supports Ben & Jerry’s and its social activism, the advocacy has now evolved into “one-sided, highly controversial, and polarizing topics that put Unilever, B&J’s, and their employees at risk.”

People online are weighing in on the clash and Stever’s firing. Many who applauded the ice cream maker’s commitment to social justice opposed the executive’s firing.

“This is insane because Ben and Jerry’s have ALWAYS been on the right side of issues,” one X user wrote.

“Ben and Jerry’s ethics have done a lot for the world, going out of their way to support multiple groups without caring for their profits. Their only scandal is that they are too ‘woke’. I would say they’re far from evil,” another said.

“Ah the typical woke=evil agenda 💀 mind you all they do is support minorities and help the underprivileged. If that is evil to you then your priorities are elsewhere,” someone else added.

Several MAGA supporters rejoiced at the news, some of whom stated that Stever has allowed Ben & Jerry’s to promote “ultra-far-left” politics for far too long.

“Smart to fire him. How many other people stopped buying Ben & Jerry’s over their silly and toxic activism? 🙋🏿‍♀️,” Chadwick Moore, author of a biography on former Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson, wrote on X.

“Ben & Jerry’s parent company has fired the CEO after he pushed ultra-far-left politics instead of running the company,” another wrote.

“Thank you for firing the Ben and Jerry’s CEO who was promoting the murder of babies, along with the lies about voting and other nonsense. That kind of sick crap has NO place in an ice cream company (or any place frankly),” someone else said.

According to Newsweek, the lawsuit Ben & Jerry’s filed claims there’s a link between Unilever’s attempts to silence the social activism and one of Unilever’s prominent board members, billionaire financier Nelson Peltz, who signaled last March that he would vote for Trump.

Unilever owns dozens of other brands like Dove, Hellmann’s, Vaseline and Lipton.