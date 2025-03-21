Atlanta Courthouse Thrown Into Chaos, 4 People Hospitalized After Mysterious White Powder Delivered to Fani Willis’ Office

A full-scale hazmat response, courthouse evacuations, and four hospital visits later, officials have determined that the white powder causing all the commotion at the Fulton County Courthouse was starch or salt.

The drama unfolded Friday afternoon when courthouse employees opened a package delivered to the District Attorney’s Office and discovered an unidentified white substance. Cue the emergency sirens—several employees reported symptoms, 911 was called, and the building was partially cleared as fire crews, ambulances, and a hazmat team rushed to the scene.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference at the Fulton County Government building on August 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. A grand jury today handed up an indictment naming former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies over an alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“Just with it being a powder substance and the people who opened it were complaining of initial signs and symptoms, so not knowing what it was, we go ahead and treat it as if it is something,” Atlanta Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Ronald Slatton told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Turns out, it was not something—at least, nothing nefarious. After 30 minutes of testing, officials determined the powder was harmless starch or salt, likely more suited for thickening gravy than terrorizing a courthouse.

Despite the anti-climactic reveal, four employees were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital as a precaution after reportedly experiencing symptoms.

The DA’s office praised the swift response of first responders while officials continued investigating the source of the scare. No word yet on whether it was addressed to anyone in particular.

Over the past year, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been embroiled in controversy surrounding her prosecution of former President Donald Trump and his allies.

Most of the controversy centers on allegations that Willis hired Nathan Wade, a private attorney with whom she had a personal relationship, as a special prosecutor in the high-profile case.

This led to accusations of a conflict of interest and improper conduct. In February 2025, following a series of hearings that garnered national attention, a Georgia appeals court ruled to disqualify Willis from the case, citing the appearance of impropriety.

The decision has caused significant delays in the proceedings and raised questions about the future of the prosecution. The case continues under new leadership, while the controversy has sparked broader discussions about ethical standards in high-profile cases and has placed Willis under further scrutiny.