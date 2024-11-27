‘Thinks All Black Women Look the Same!’: Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Slammed After Mistaking Letitia James for Fani Willis Then Issuing a Half-Hearted Apology. It Wasn’t Her First Racist Oversight

Fox News Channel host Jeanine Pirro, er, Laura Ingraham (they all look alike) apologized on-air Monday night for confusing two history-making prosecutors who brought cases against President-elect Donald Trump.

Ingraham had grouped Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis with Special Counsel Jack Smith and Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg in a segment on the “keystone cops” who brought criminal charges against the once and future president. But instead of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, viewers were shown a photo of New York Attorney General Letitia James. Both women are Black.

James, the first African-American female ever elected by New York voters to her position, brought a civil lawsuit alleging financial fraud against Trump, his adult sons and the Trump Organization. The judge ruled in favor of the state and ordered Trump and his sons to pay millions of dollars in penalties.

Willis, the first woman ever elected Fulton County, has seen her case – alleging election interference against Trump – paused repeatedly. One of those interruptions arose from an investigation into Willis’ romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. Proceedings screeched to a halt just before the 2024 election, and it’s unclear when, or even if, they’ll resume.

Referring to Fani Willis while using a photo of Letitia James – because apparently Laura Ingraham thinks all Black women look the same.pic.twitter.com/sjB0VknrtL — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) November 26, 2024

Speaking of Wade, Ingraham confused him with another Black man in a segment on her show earlier this year. While discussing Wade, she posted a photo of his divorce lawyer, Terrence Bradley.

Ingraham wasn’t responsible for her network’s most infamous example of Black confusion when, in 2018, producers showed an image of Patti LaBelle during a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin.

Ingraham apologized, sort of, for the latest slight, telling her audience, “Earlier, we accidentally showed a graphic that had a photo of another vicious anti-Trump figure, Letitia James, when we were talking about Fani Willis. That was our mistake.”

“But they both hate Trump,” she concluded.

Ingraham: Earlier we accidentally showed a graphic that had a photo of another vicious anti-Trump figure, Letitia James when we were talking about Fani Willis. That was our mistake. They both hate Trump pic.twitter.com/CT1cHGO388 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 26, 2024

Social media users weren’t buying the half-hearted mea culpa.

“Referring to Fani Willis while using a photo of Letitia James – because apparently, Laura Ingraham thinks all Black women look the same,” remarked one “X” user.

Quipped another, “You mean that’s not a picture of Oprah?”

Ingraham’s alleged race-baiting has come under fire before, most notably in 2018 when she delivered an anti-immigrant screed that former KKK leader David Duke championed on Twitter as “one of the most important monologues in the history of MSM” (mainstream media).

“In some parts of the country, it does seem like the America that we know and love doesn’t exist anymore,” said Ingraham, blaming “massive demographic changes, … changes that none of us ever voted for, and most of us don’t like.”