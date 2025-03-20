‘Another Lying Mouthpiece’: Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Is ‘Humiliated on Live TV’ After She Engages In Careless Name-Calling of Judge and Is Quickly Fact Checked By Reporter

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is making news as much as she’s trying to manage it.

She has only herself to blame.

In recent weeks, the Generation Z-aged secretary established a pattern of sharing obviously false information, like her recent claim that tariffs (which are literally taxes on imports) are tax cuts. Even after getting called out for the error, Leavitt was indignant that a reporter had questioned her knowledge of tariffs.

On Wednesday, Leavitt answered questions about the president’s call for the impeachment of U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Judge James Boasberg after he temporarily ordered the administration to stop deporting migrants under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

Trump’s push to remove judges who disagree with him drew a pointed rebuke from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, though the president decided the criticism was not intended for him.

“That is an egregious abuse of the bench,” Trump’s mouthpiece fume. “This judge cannot, does not have that authority. It is the opinion of this of this White House and of this administration. That’s why we’re fighting this in court.”

Several members of Congress have presented proposals for impeaching Trump antagonists like Boasberg, the chief who Leavitt attacked him as “an activist judge who is trying to usurp the president’s authority.”

Asked by NBC’s Garrett Haake whether the mass deportations would continue, Leavitt confirmed they would before pivoting to more broadsides against Judge Boesberg.

“And I would just like to point out that the judge in this case is essentially trying to say that the president doesn’t have the executive authority to deport foreign terrorists from our American soil,” Leavitt claimed. “Under the Alien Enemies Act, the president has this power, and that’s why this deportation campaign has continued.”

She went on to call Boasberg a “Democrat activist … appointed by Barack Obama.”

“His wife has donated more than $10,000 to Democrats, and he has consistently shown his disdain for this president and his policies, and it’s unacceptable,” said Leavitt, ignoring that pesky First Amendment guarantee.

After a follow-up question, Haake pointed out that Judge Boasberg was originally appointed by Georgia W. Bush and then elevated by Barack Obama.

“I just feel like I should clear that up,” he said.

Leavitt wasn’t interested in correcting the record, pivoting back to the ongoing victimization of President Trump.

“Sixty-seven percent of all of the injunctions in this century have come against which president? Donald J. Trump,” Leavitt said. “Let me say that again. Sixty percent of the injunctions by partisan activists in the judicial branch have come against President Donald Trump, and 92 percent of those have been from Democrat-appointed judges.”

“This is a clear, concerted effort by leftists who don’t like this president and are trying to impose or slow down his agenda,” she concluded, without acknowledging her mislabeling of Boasberg.

Earlier this week, Leavitt drew widespread criticism when she mocked a tongue-in-cheek suggestion from a French politician that the U.S. should return the Statue of Liberty. Leavitt said France, America’s oldest ally, should be “very grateful” to the United States that it isn’t speaking German right now.”

“Such a shocking, insulting statement about an ally from anyone, let alone a senior White House official,” former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul posted on X. “Who told her to say this? She obviously got in from somewhere. I hope our @PressSec knows that it’s only because of the French that we have an independent United States of America.”

Leavitt has emerged as one of the president’s most polarizing hires. MAGA adores her, as this social media post demonstrates.

“Karoline Leavitt is basically Trump’s mini-me in heels—and it’s glorious,” wrote the commenter on X. “She shreds reporters, exposes the nonsense, and takes zero BS. No wonder the media can’t handle her.”

She has a fair share of detractors as well, with many going after what they say is her lack of smarts.

“Europeans think Americans are stupid,” wrote one critic. “People like Karoline Leavitt are the reason why.”

Another opined, “Does Karoline Leavitt have any knowledge or facts to offer or is she simply another lying mouthpiece for Trump?”

