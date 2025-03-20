‘We’re All Mad At You’: Elon Musk Under Fire After Pointing Fingers At Democrats for ‘Smashing Up Teslas’ While Pam Bondi Vows ‘Harsh Punishment’ for ‘Violent Attacks’

Though she has defended Jan. 6 insurrectionists as patriots, Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday declared anyone who’s participated in the recent attacks on Tesla vehicles, manufactured by Elon Musk, is guilty of domestic terrorism.

Bondi’s pronouncement comes after Musk told Sean Hannity his life is in danger due to his role heading up President Trump‘s Department of Government Efficiency.

Musk said, “when you take away people’s … fraud, the money they’re receiving fraudulently, they get very upset, and they basically want to kill me because I’m stopping their fraud.”

Investigators look over the scene at a Tesla Collision Center after an individual used incendiary devices to set several vehicles on fire on March 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that five Teslas were damaged and believe that the suspect fired three rounds from a firearm at the vehicles and spray painted the word “RESIST” on the entrance. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“And they want to hurt Tesla because we’re stopping this terrible waste and corruption in the government,” he added. “And, well, I guess they’re bad people. Bad people do bad things.”

Musk’s response to the attacks on his brand shouldn’t come as a surprise.

But the recent attacks at Tesla dealerships around the globe can’t be dismissed, as the company’s charging stations, car lots and showrooms have been targeted with arson and graffiti in the U.S. and around the world.

The latest incident came Tuesday morning, when five Teslas were damaged after a fire was started at a Tesla Collision Center in Las Vegas.

“This was a targeted attack against a Tesla facility,” said Dori Koren, assistant sheriff for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Officials said the word “RESIST” was spray-painted across the doors of the facility and three rounds of shots were fired at additional Teslas. The suspect approached the business wearing black clothing and police believe he used Molotov cocktails and a firearm to conduct his attack.

One night earlier, two Tesla Cybertrucks caught fire at a dealership in Kansas City, according to police there.

But Bondi’s proclamation begs the question: Do attacks on property qualify as terroristic acts?

“Teslas are cars,” wrote one Instagram user. “They do not run and scream in pain when attacked. They are not people. It’s vandalism, not terrorism.”

Bondi was unequivocal in her remarks, and the FBI has already been dispatched to aid local jurisdictions in their investigations of the Tesla incidents.

“The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism,” Bondi said in a statement. “The Department of Justice has already charged several perpetrators with that in mind, including in cases that involve charges with five-year mandatory minimum sentences.”

The attorney general added that they will continue investigations that impose “severe consequences” on those involved in the attacks.”

Without providing evidence, Bondi implied that the attacks may part of a coordinated conspiracy, stating authorities are also investigating “those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes.”

The Starlink CEO also alluded to a conspiracy in his interview with Hannity.

“And I think there are larger forces at work as well. I mean, I don’t know. Who’s funding it and who’s coordinating it?” he asked. “Because this is crazy … I have never seen anything like this.”

Musk went on to directly blame at the Democrats.

“It’s really come as quite a shock to me that there is this level of, really, hatred and violence from the left,” he said. “I always thought that the left, you know, Democrats were supposed to be the party of empathy, the party of caring, and yet they’re burning down cars, firebombing dealerships, they’re firing bullets into dealerships, they’re smashing up Teslas.”

Musk wasn’t finding much sympathy on social media.

“Stop claiming it’s the left, we’re all mad at you,” wrote one Instagram user.

Asked Wednesday whether the attacks were being investigated as part of possible conspiracy, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt demurred, calling the incidents “despicable” while adding, “we condemn it wholeheartedly.”