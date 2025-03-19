‘When I’m Talking, You’re Not Talking!’: Alec Baldwin’s Wife Harshly Scolds Him During Interview as Actor Threatens to Leave Her Hanging

“30 Rock” actor Alec Baldwin, 66, became a trending topic on social media after footage of him and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, 41, during a red-carpet interview spread across the internet.

The Baldwins spoke with Extra correspondent Mona Kosar Abdi at the grand re-opening of Planet Hollywood in New York City at the invite-only event on March 4.

Abdi asked the pair about the status of their family reality show, “The Baldwins,” which premiered on the TLC network on February 23, 2025.

As Mrs. Baldwin attempted to answer the question, Alec interrupted her. The flustered former yoga instructor chastised her husband for cutting her off.

“Oh my God, you’re distracting me right now. Now you’re just doing that. Why are you distracting me?” Hilaria expressed to the Hollywood veteran.

Alec responded, “I’m sorry. I’m just captivated by your beauty.” His wife then shot back, “Oh my God, stop! You’re annoying me! Stop! It’s not cute! He’s distracting me.”

The “Beetlejuice” star’s wife threatened to walk off the interview while he turned his back to the camera to speak to other people standing behind him.

Additionally, Alec and Hilaria had another awkward interaction moments later. The three-time Primetime Emmy Award winner interrupted his spouse again saying, “You’re a winner.”

“Oh my God. When I’m talking, you’re not talking,” Hilaria declared. Alec apologized one more time before giving a cold stare directly into the camera. “This is wh,y yes, we’ll have to just cut him out the show.”

Hilaria continued speaking but Alec turned away to converse with other guests on the red carpet away from the interview. The tense exchange also included Hilaria saying, “Unless it’s history, don’t take anything that this guy is going to say because he just invents it on the spot.”

A snippet of the nearly eight-minute interview with The Baldwins was shared on TikTok. The video drew fiery reactions with many of the comments blasting Hilaria for her treatment of Alec.

One person wrote, “She is very rude to her husband in front of everyone.” However, a reply read, “No, she’s completely right. If she’s already talking, don’t talk over her. I hate when people do that.”

“Wow, that was a very, very bad moment right there,” a third TikTok user stated. In response, a commenter admitted, “I’m crying. This poor man. Like he was COMPLIMENTING HER.”

Another individual posted, “Don’t make me defend Alec Baldwin.”

Alec has been a target of public scrutiny following the highly-publicized 2021 fatal shooting during the filming of “Rust” in Bonanza City, New Mexico. He starred in the Western and served as a producer.

During a rehearsal at Bonanza Creek Ranch, Baldwin fired a prop gun with live ammunition which caused the death of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The movie’s director, Joel Souza, was injured.

Local and federal law enforcement officials investigated the incident. Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter in New Mexico state court, but the case was dismissed with prejudice in July 2024.

Hutchins’ mother, Olga Solovey, has been very outspoken against Alec over the death of her daughter. She slammed the New York native when the “Rust” movie premiered at Poland’s Camerimage International Film Festival.

“It was always my hope to meet my daughter in Poland to watch her work come alive on screen,” Solovey told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2024. “Unfortunately, that was ripped away from me when Alec Baldwin discharged his gun and killed my daughter.”

The Ukrainian mother added, “Alec Baldwin continues to increase my pain with his refusal to apologize to me and his refusal to take responsibility for her death.” Solovey chose to not attend the “Rust” premiere out of frustration over Hutchins not receiving “justice” in her eyes.

“Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the person on set responsible for maintaining firearm safety, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in March 2024. Gutierrez-Reed was sentenced to 18 months in prison for the death of Hutchins.

According to NBC News, Gutierrez-Reed appealed the conviction. Her legal team also filed a motion to dismiss the charge following the dismissal of Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter charges.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Alec tweeted in October 2021.

He continued, “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Alec and Hilaria spoke to the press about the “Rust” shooting in November 2021. At one point, Hilaria jumped in to scold the reporters and Alec told his wife, “Do me a favor. I’m gonna answer the questions.”

After getting engaged in April 2012, Alec and Hilaria got married on June 30, 2012, in New York City. They have seven children. All of the kids appear with their parents on “The Baldwins” reality television series.