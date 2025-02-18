‘Time to Have Another’: Alec Baldwin Won’t Stop Hounding ‘Really Tired’ Younger Wife for Baby Number 9

Actor Alec Baldwin seems determined to keep growing his family, even as his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, openly admits she’s exhausted from raising their seven young children.

In a recent People interview, the 66-year-old’s wife revealed that he’s “always asking me for more kids.”

“Every now and then, when the baby gets older and grows up to be about 2, I look at [Hilaria] and I go, ‘Time to have another,’” Baldwin said, brushing past the reality of how much work his wife has already put into their large family.

Alec Baldwin is telling the world that he wants to have more children, despite his younger wife being tired. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

Hilaria, 41, didn’t sugarcoat her feelings, simply stating, “My body’s really tired.”

And it’s no surprise — she’s been open about her difficult path to motherhood, revealing in 2021 that she’s welcomed “five babies out of my body, three chemical pregnancies, one miscarriage at 9 weeks, one at 4 months, and a round of IVF.”

Yet, Baldwin still jokes about the possibility of another child.

When pressed about his comments, he tried to backtrack, saying, “Don’t judge me. … I don’t really want one.” But his actions suggest otherwise.

Page Six ran the story, many of their readers reacted, with one saying, “The last thing that we need in this world is another offspring of Alec Baldwin.”

Another said, “How you say…. No more children?”

A third sympathetic reader commented, “She needs a siesta. (is that how you say “a rest” in English?) ;)”

The couple shares Carmen, 11, Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, Eduardo and María, both 4, and Ilaria, 2.

Baldwin also has a 29-year-old daughter, Ireland, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger, but his attention seems firmly on expanding his family with Hilaria.

His insistence on more children comes at a complicated time. Baldwin is still dealing with the fallout from the “Rust” shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set in 2021.

Though his involuntary manslaughter charge was dropped in July 2024, the legal and emotional impact hasn’t faded — especially for Hutchins’ family.

Hutchins’ mother, Olga Solovey, recently spoke out about Baldwin’s actions since her daughter’s death.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she said, “Alec Baldwin continues to increase my pain with his refusal to apologize to me and his refusal to take responsibility for her death.”

She also accused him of trying to “unjustly profit” from Hutchins’ death with the release of “Rust.”

Now, Baldwin and his family are preparing for their new TLC reality series, “The Baldwins,” premiering next week on Feb. 23.

The show promises a look into their daily lives while also touching on Baldwin’s legal troubles. Whether intentional or not, the series feels like an attempt to reshape his public image by highlighting his role as a family man.

In a teaser for the show, Baldwin tells Hilaria, “Honestly, from the bottom of my soul, I don’t know where I’d be if I didn’t have you and these kids.”

“The Baldwins” hits television screens soon and the public will get a closer look at their dynamic and how they navigate life as a family.