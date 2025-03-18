‘What Are You Looking At?’: Man’s Racist Rant Outside California Backfires After He Is Identified As Murder Suspect

A Florida couple visiting California helped solve a murder mystery after their recording of a man and his sister’s liberal use of the N-word, posted on TikTok, led to the siblings’ arrest in connection with the shooting of a beloved 66-year-old businessman.

Prosecutors have formally charged John Chong Uk Moon, 54 and 58-year-old Cindy Kim with murdering Cuauhtémoc “Temo” Garcia as he walked on a bike path just after noon on Feb. 25. A still photo of the siblings, deemed persons of interest, was featured in a March 7 report by Fox 11 in Los Angeles.

Detectives said the man and woman were following Garcia. The woman seemed tense, clutching her purse and wearing a face mask. At times, they were running, and eventually, they caught up to Garcia. People nearby reported hearing several gunshots, police said.

John Chong Uk Moon was captured on a cellphone video using the N-word. (Photo: YouTube/Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey)

An anonymous viewer who saw Fox 11’s March 7 report on Garcia’s murder recognized the suspects when watching the since-deleted TikTok video (reposted on YouTube by The Young Turks), which was recorded just a few days before Garcia’s murder.

“What are you looking at, [N-word]?” Moon asks the Florida couple on the video. Kim joins him at a table outside an Orange County Panera.

“What is your problem?” the woman shooting the video responds.

“I said hi, this [N-word] started staring at me,” Moon tells his sister.

“We were sitting here, minding our own business,” the female tourist said.

“I said hi and he stared at me,” Moon repeats to his sister, who then tells the couple, “Don’t be a ‘[N-word],’ don’t act n—-ly.’ “

Moon then calls the male tourist a “white trash [N-word].”

The woman said she only began recording after Moon first used the racist slur. The video, captioned “When you pick the wrong Panera to eat at…,” continues for a little over a minute, providing a memorable snapshot. Without it, the siblings might still be on the lam.

The anonymous viewer’s tip proved crucial to Los Angeles County homicide detectives, who said the siblings were hard to locate because they were living in their car, a Toyota Prius.

On the evening of March 9, the suspects’ vehicle was spotted by Fullerton Police officers, who initiated a pursuit. They were arrested after an undercover officer pitted the Prius.

According to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, the defendants had attempted to steal Garcia’s car. When he refused to hand over the keys, Moon allegedly shot the father of two as Kim watched.

“This was a senseless and brutal act of violence that took the life of a husband, father and businessman who simply wanted to enjoy a peaceful walk,” Hochman said.

Garcia’s wife thanked the couple who recorded the video.

“Thank you so much, you have made such a difference to a family,” Michelle Garcia, his wife of nearly 30 years, told Fox 11. “So, we can bury my husband at least knowing that they have the people in custody. So again, thank you so much.”

Garcia’s family said he walked 10 miles every day to offset his love of good food. He teased his family that he was their own Forrest Gump.

“I tell him I miss him, I love him,” Michelle Garcia said.