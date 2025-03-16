‘I Don’t Accept His Behavior’: Mother of 18-Year-Old Accused of Spray-Painting Racist Messages on Schools Turns Son In, Says He Was ‘Naive,’ Became Involved with ‘Radicalized Group’

The mother of a teenager accused of spray-painting racist graffiti on two Missouri schools spoke out about her son’s arrest and why she turned him in to police.

St. Louis County Police arrested 18-year-old Patrick Sloan, who allegedly painted racist symbols and messages on the buildings of Affton High School and Rogers Middle School earlier this month in the St. Louis suburb of Affton.

Patrick Sloan, 18, faces felony charges after allegedly spray-painting racist messages and symbols on two school buildings in Missouri. (Photo: St. Louis County Police Department)

According to KSDK, staff members at Affton High found swastikas, the number 88 – a numeric symbol meaning ‘Heil Hitler’ – and the words ‘WITE POWER’ spray-painted on the school on Friday, March 7.

Days later, similar messages and symbols were discovered painted on the front of the Rogers Middle School building.

Surveillance video caught the second act of vandalism, which police shared with the public, leading family members and other witnesses to identify Sloan as the suspected culprit. Investigators also said surveillance footage from a local hardware store caught Sloan stealing cans of black spray paint the day before he vandalized Affton High.

Sloan’s mother spoke out after turning the 18-year-old over to the police.

“I was aware of the incident. And after review of the security footage, I realized that it was my son,” Sloan’s mother told FOX2. “So, I did what I feel is the correct thing: to turn him in. I don’t accept his behavior.”

She also pointed to what Sloan might have been motivated by in the days leading up to the hateful acts.

“He has become involved with a radicalized political group, and they had a march last Tuesday. He was considering marching with them,” she said, while also claiming that “he is not of that belief system.”

“So, his intent was to stir up the community, which he very well did … And I am truly sorry for the concern and hurt that has been caused in the community because this is a small community, and we are supposed to live in peace with each other.”

Police said Sloan confessed responsibility for the vandalism to a family member. He was charged with two second-degree felony counts of property damage motivated by discrimination and was held in jail on a $25,000 bond.

Charging documents say that Sloan “knowingly (committed the vandalism) because of the race and/or religion of students and staff members of the school district.”

“He’s 18, but he’s very naive,” his mother added. “This has just been a nightmare for us.”

The Affton School District confirmed that Sloan is an Affton High alumnus who graduated from the school in May 2024.

District officials said they’re working with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the St. Louis Holocaust Museum, and other community partners to provide support, resources, and learning opportunities for students and staff.

The school system is also increasing security presence at all its schools and enhancing after-hours monitoring to prevent further vandalism.