‘Let’s be a Grown Adult, Now’: Ex-Police Chief Has to be Hauled Out of Car During Drunken Meltdown In DUI Arrest Caught on Body Camera

Authorities outside Chicago have released stunning body camera footage showing the arrest of a former suburban police chief who threw an unhinged tantrum when officers tried to take him into custody on DUI charges last December.

Former Bridgeview Police Chief Walter Klimek was arrested Dec. 27 in Justice, Illinois, on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to WGN News, citing video released Tuesday by the Justice Police Department.

Klimek, who led the Bridgeview Police Department from 2013 to 2016, was speeding when he struck a guardrail, spun out, and crashed into another vehicle, causing injuries to a passenger.

Former Bridgeview Chief of Police Walter Klimek has a meltdown during an arrest for driving under the influence. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

On top of the DUI, Klimek was also charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest after turning belligerent toward officers at the scene.

The video, taken from multiple angles of different bodycam footage, starts out by showing police checking on another driver who was apparently involved in the accident.

One officer noted that Klimek had just been in a serious crash — airbags had deployed throughout the vehicle — yet he simply gestured forward, as if he was ready to keep driving instead of getting out as instructed.

In the background, Klimek can be heard cussing and screaming loudly at officers while refusing to comply. “Let me go!” he yelled repeatedly, throwing in a few expletives here and there.

“Let’s be a grown adult, now,” an officer told Klimek as the former lawman erupted in histrionics.

In light of his uncooperative behavior, other officers began to gather around the vehicle.

That’s when one of the officers became suspicious and questioned the driver.

“How much have you had to drink tonight, Wally?” the officer asked pointedly after recognizing Klimek.

“No, no. Not today,” the driver slurred.

“OK, how much have you had to drink in the last hour?”

Eventually, an officer climbed in through the back to unbuckle Klimek’s seatbelt before they started pulling him out — prompting him to scream in apparent agony. Whether he was in genuine pain or just throwing a fit was unclear, but either way, the officers weren’t amused as traffic backed up due to the accident.

An ambulance arrived and police assisted paramedics in loading Klimek onto a stretcher. By then Klimek was sobbing and apologetic.

“I’m sorry, guys, you’re my best buddies,” he reportedly said next.

At the hospital, Klimek was informed that his car had been towed — a fact he adamantly denied, even as an officer reminded him they had called the tow truck themselves. He also seemed stunned by his own arrest, insisting he wasn’t drunk despite his slurred speech and obvious confusion. However, the arresting officer shut down any argument, making it clear there was nothing to debate — Klimek had already been charged.

He refused a blood draw at the hospital that would have determined his blood alcohol content, according to the arrest report.

Klimek was due back at the Markham Courthouse the next day to answer to the charges.