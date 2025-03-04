‘Just Let Me Go!’: Unruly Passenger Throws a Fit, Ambushes Spirits Gate Agents Then Lands In Jail After Daring Police to Arrest Her, Video Shows

An emotionally stunted woman named Rachel showed you don’t have to be a toddler to act like one after she was barred from a flight to Puerto Rico, where she was to attend the funeral of a loved one.

Her behavior got her a trip to the slammer after she dared police to put her in jail. They complied and charged her with resisting arrest, battery of an officer, and disorderly conduct, according to the YouTube channel Crime on Bodycam, which shared the footage shot in August 2023.

Rachel’s fury was initially directed at a Spirit employee who denied her access to the flight from Orlando to San Juan, Puerto Rico. She had admitted to police after she told police she “gave him attitude,” which everyone knows is his job.

A screenshot shows a woman identified as Rachel spazzing out at Orlando International Airport. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/Crime on Bodycam)

Orlando police first encountered her at the ticket counter sobbing uncontrollably, trying to talk her way back onto the plane.

”I’m sorry, listen, I paid for this flight. I paid for this flight,” she said as an officer tried to calm her down

She told the officer a family member had died earlier in the day. “I just need to get home,” Rachel pleaded.

At that point, the other officers had positioned themselves between Rachel and the Spirit staffers. But Rachel was undeterred and made her way back to the counter.

“I don’t get it! I don’t get it,” she exclaimed before reaching behind the desk and knocking over a computer, striking employees and officers in the process.

And then it was on.

Rachel was grabbed by the officers and landed on the ground, yelling repeatedly, “Take me to jail!” She continued to shriek as she was tackled and handcuffed.

A random passenger tried to help. “Calm down! You’re making it worse,” she exhorted as Rachel continued to struggle with the three officers holding her down. One disclosed that Rachel had slugged her while they wrestled on the ground. Backup was called. Two additional officers soon arrived.

They rolled Rachel over and unwrapped the black scarf from around her neck. Told to kick her legs out, the unruly would-be passenger sat up and assured them she understood.

She tried to bargain, asking the police, “Just let me go!” as she continued to cry.

One of the officers was now standing behind Rachel, using his leg to restrict her movement. But Rachel would not be contained and landed back on the floor, on her stomach. She screamed, “This is so f***ed up!” then kicked at one of the officers, making him jump back.

“You just caught another charge for that for no reason,” the officer told her, to which Rachel responded, ‘I don’t give a f***!’

Another officer grabbed her feet as Rachel continued to try and break away.

“Get the f*** off of me! You guys are on me. Where the f*** am I gonna go?” she screamed. Two more officers grabbed her arms.

Rachel noted the number of officers trying to restrain her.

“One, two, three, four, five, get the f*** away from me,” she said before threatening legal action, signaling she was back in her adult mind.

“That’s not how it works,” an officer retorted.

“I swear to God I’m gonna sue you guys! Get the f*** away from me! Move!” Rachel responded.

“You’re being combative, so that’s what we’re doing until we get a cart here,” a cop told her.

Rachel kept digging that hole and added a surprising twist. She, too, works in customer service

“I’m not, I literally told you guys my f***ing situation, and all you motherf***ers are insensitive as f*** because a motherf***er here doesn’t know how to do customer service, the same sh-t I f***ing do in Miami. Get the f*** off of me,” she said.

She went on to deride one of the cops.

“You don’t know sh**, all you do is wear a f***ing suit, and you think you’re good at it! While I’m here on the ground just tryna make it home because my family (member) died and it’s such a f***ing big deal to you guys,” Rachel said, before stating the obvious.

“This is a f***ing show to everybody,” she said before telling an officer holding her down that he was hurting her.

The officer told her she couldn’t keep kicking people.

“My knee is on the ground and my foot is on the side of you,” the officer explained. “I will put pressure if that’s what you want me to do,” he continued, drawing more snark from Rachel.

“I know you will because you guys ain’t sh**!” she said. At this point, she looked around and noticed the large crowd that had gathered to witness her tirade.

Finally, a wheelchair arrived. Rachel was instructed to sit in it, and she complied but remained belligerent, asking the officers to collect her belongings as she cursed them.

‘You guys ain’t sh** my n****, y’all take your f***ing job too serious,” she yelled before beginning to sob.

As police escorted her from the area, Rachel continued screaming, stomping her feet like, well, a toddler.

As they approached an elevator, Rachel tried to stand up, complaining that her wrists hurt.

Once off the elevator, Rachel, still sobbing, showed a little contrition, attempting to apologize to the officers.

“You can be sorry,” one replies. “No hard feelings, it’s just business.”

As she was patted down outside a patrol car, Rachel continued ranting.

“I ain’t do sh** wrong!” she screamed as officers placed her in a police cruiser.

Told she was being taken to county jail, Rachel told him, “You need to relax and stop acting up.”