‘I Been Black My Whole Life’: Shannon Sharpe Has Shocking Reaction to Sammy Sosa’s Unrecognizable New Look Following Years of Skin Bleaching 

For years, former Chicago Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa has been the center of two persistent rumors, one of which is accusations that he is bleaching his skin. Now, new photos have reignited the debate, as Sosa appears to be returning to his natural darker complexion after years of sporting a controversially lighter skin tone.

“Sammy Sosa Saturday,” wrote Rick Nunley, a financial adviser at Wells Fargo Advisors, who posted a photograph with the baseball legend on X on March 1.

The photo, taken at Cubs spring training in Mesa, AZ, shows Sosa with a noticeably darker complexion than he’s had in recent years.

The image, which also marked Sosa’s first appearance in a Cubs uniform in 21 years, quickly set off a wave of speculation and reactions from fans.

Sammy Sosa Looks Unrecognizable In New Photos Following Years of Skin Bleaching (Photos: @shannonsharpe84/Instagram; Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

“Not his melanin making a comeback,” one person tweeted.

Another exclaimed, “Sammy Sosa is black again. Maybe things are going back on how they used to be.”

Others reacted with humor and disbelief.

Another added, “You can’t keep black downnnn baby.”

Some fans questioned the science behind Sosa’s apparent transformation.

“I’m actually curious now because I thought skin bleaching was irreversible,” one user tweeted.

Several users chimed in with explanations about the potential effects of skin treatments.

“Your melanin can return if you don’t have something going like vitiligo. Bleaching creams aren’t actually always permanent contrary to popular belief,” one person explained.

Another agreed, saying, “Bleaching isn’t permanent.”

The drastic change left many fans stunned.

One person tweeted, “This Sammy Sosa sh– has me over here buggin out. How is he dark skinned again???? Does skin bleaching eventually wear off???? Did he finally realize he was trippin and decide to come back home? If so, HOW??? Did he get the Kirk Lazarus treatment? What is going on here?!?!?!?!”

Even Shannon Sharpe weighed in on Sosa’s viral new look during the Mar. 3 episode of his “Nightcap” podcast.

“They say Sammy is Black again,” Sharpe told co-host Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. “Sammy look like The Wayans brothers in the ‘White Chicks.'”

As the hosts engaged in some back and forth, Sharpe quipped about being “light skin part time.”

“Nah, I’ve been Black my whole life,” said Sharpe. “Even when it wasn’t popular back in the 80s. Because you know, back then it wasn’t popular at all. It wasn’t popular till like the 90s when Michael Jordan hit, Wesley Snipes hit. Because you had the Debarge brothers, El and Chico Debarge. You had had Al B Sure. You had all those brothers with the good hair and light skin.”

Despite Sosa’s past actions, Sharpe chose not to criticize the former MLB star. Instead, he ended the segment with, “Glad to have you back, Sammy.”

Sosa’s dramatic physical transformation first caught people’s attention in November 2009 when he showed up at the Latin Grammy Awards with noticeably lighter skin.

This sudden change set off immediate speculation across social media and sports media. Sosa explained that his lighter complexion came from a cosmetic cream meant to “soften” his skin, which accidentally lightened it too, the NPR reported.

By 2018, Sosa was still brushing off criticism, saying he lived happily and does what he wants to do despite what people said about his appearance. Still, his transformation continues to spark conversations about colorism and beauty standards in society.

“It brings back memories. You know, happy to see everyone.”



Sosa’s return to a Cubs uniform for spring training is already having a positive impact on the team. For many Cubs fans, this reunion is a big deal, regardless of his changed appearance or lingering questions about his career.

For Sosa himself, this homecoming might be the start of a new chapter that lets him move forward both personally and professionally.