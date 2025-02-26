‘She’s Older Now’: Tyra Banks Leaves Fans Stunned by Her Unrecognizable Look After Ditching Her Signature Smize on Magazine Cover

Tyra Banks still has some atoning to do for the harsh criticisms she dealt on “America’s Next Top Model.”

And fans and critics alike are not letting up on the supermodel after viewing her dark, high-fashion looks published in the February beauty issue of Essence magazine.

The legendary covergirl looks nothing like herself with a cloud of teased curls and tousled strands of hair on her head, a black smoky eye, concealed eyebrows, and dark-lined lips. In the photo shoot spread, Banks wore an array of black ensembles, including an oversized and puffy gown, a long-sleeved pant bodysuit, and a furry coat.

Tyra Banks’ latest magazine cover gets derailed by fans of her former show “America’s Next Top Model.” (Photo: @tyrabanks / Instagram)

In some of the looks, her brows are etched on with a black eye pencil, her hair is pulled completely back and hidden by lace fabric, or tucked away under inches of black, straight tresses.

From what is shown in the images, Banks wore a pair of black, strappy, open-toe heels, revealing her choice of crimson polish and the toll years of wearing pumps have taken on her feet. It’s challenging to sort out the inspiration from the photo shoot, but what is assessed with ease is the disappointing reactions shared by social media users.

Responses like “I was Rooting for you” are plentiful. One person even called them “terrible.”

That disapproval swelled in the comments of The Shade Room’s repost of Banks’ experimental appearance. So much so that countless naysayers considered the looks a fail deserving of the ridicule Banks and her “America’s Next Top Model” judges once dished to aspiring fashion girlies.

19 years ago, Tyra Banks yelled at Tiffany in America's Next Top Model pic.twitter.com/luLTtXYsr8 — popculture (@notgwendalupe) April 10, 2024

One such hot take read, “She would have been eliminated for this photo.” Another said, “The old Tyra would never let these make the cut.”

In Banks’ defense, fans hit back to say, “She would have actually won. Y’all be u g l y and mad!” As well as someone who argued, “She’s older now, ids how ya’ll comparing her now to those girls then. Did ya’ll compare her then with those girls? She was that girl in her time n that’s a fact!”

Another supporter declared, “No Tyra slander will ever be tolerated. I will forever love Tyra watching ANTM right NA!”

But even the Sports Illustrated beauty has admitted that her behavior and tear-downs of the young women who sought her mentorship on the wildly successful show were too much at times. In Essence’s feature story, Banks said, “Sometimes history can be a little bit revised, and people don’t understand that there’s a timeline when it comes to change.”

Eva Marcille is defending Tyra Banks' actions on "America's Next Top Model," saying "every intention she had was pure." Marcille stars in the series "All the Queen's Men." pic.twitter.com/tLM7sBGanO — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 6, 2024

“There’s so many things that we would change,” she continued. “But at the time, you’re operating with the information that you have, on a show that is hugely popular. So we’re all experiencing this together…There are so many things in my whole career that I would do differently.”

The “Higher Learning” actress also noted that she has addressed the poorly aged scenes. She explained, “I had a talk show for five years. There were things on ‘Top Model’ that we did, and I’m like, ‘I shouldn’t have done that.’ Y’all let me know that was whack.”

She continued, “I would mention it on the talk show and apologize. Or I wrote a book, and in it, I talked about it: ‘Oh, I said this on ‘Top Model,’ and ‘I shouldn’t have done this, even though it would have hurt their career.’”

“America’s Next Top Model” wrapped its 24th cycle and final season in 2018. Its most successful alumna, is Eva Marcille who appeared on the show in 2004.