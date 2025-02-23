‘If It Sounds Insane, It Is’: Elon Musk’s Eldest Daughter Reveals She Learned About Six of Her Siblings on Social Media Following Shocking Discovery of His 13th Child

Elon Musk’s 4-year-old son X Æ A-Xii recently made waves when he visited the Oval Office with his father, reportedly whispering to President Donald Trump, “I want you to shush your mouth” and “You’re not the president.”

While the moment between father, son and president quickly went viral, another Musk child was drawing attention for an entirely different reason.

Vivian Wilson, Musk’s 20-year-old estranged daughter, took to TikTok on Saturday, Feb. 15, revealing how she discovered she had multiple half-siblings — through internet posts.

Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian shares with her followers about how she discovered she had six other siblings.(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Her post was in response to conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair’s announcement that she had given birth to Musk’s 13th child.

According to a New York Post source, St. Clair allegedly felt “jilted and terrified” after Musk distanced himself when reporters started investigating their child, and when she asked the richest man on the planet for help, he ignored her and made her feel like “she was on her own.”

For Vivian, a new sibling popping up felt all too familiar.

“Wow, if I had a nickel for every time I found out I had half-siblings through Reddit, I’d have two nickels… which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice, right?” she wrote over a TikTok video.

Vivian Jenna Wilson shares a TikTok that jokes about how she found out about some of her 12 siblings online. (TikTok/ @@vvllainous )

In a follow-up post on Threads, she disclosed that she had actually learned about six of her half-siblings online, before joking, “I don’t know how many siblings I have’ goes really hard on 2 truths and a lie though I will admit.”

Vivian Jenna Wilson shares a Threads that jokes about how she found out about some of her 12 siblings online. (Threads/ @vvllainous)

When one follower asked which platform was the worst to find out such news on, she had an unexpected answer: “r/rupaulsdragrace I am being so deadass right now.”

She then returned to TikTok with a video detailing how she discovered one of her half-brothers.

“Storytime, I found out about the existence of my half-brother through reddit.com/r/rupaulsdragrace,” she began. “This is a real thing that actually happened to me, and if it sounds insane, it is.”

Vivian explained that in 2022, while she was not in communication with Grimes (Musk’s ex-partner, Claire Boucher), she was casually scrolling through Reddit when she stumbled upon a surprising post.

“The specific day of, I didn’t really have anything to do, so I was just scrolling on Reddit, and I’m a huge fan of Drag Race, so naturally, I was on the Drag Race subreddit. And what do I come across but none other than a tweet from season 2 and All Stars 2 contestant Tatianna.”

The tweet, which had been cross-posted onto the subreddit, revealed the birth of one of Musk’s children — which caught Vivian completely off guard.

“This tweet that was cross-posted onto the subreddit and I had no idea because at the time, no one thought to let me know. So at the moment, I’m just in complete shock and I don’t believe it, so I double-check it on the news. And turns out it’s actually flocking true and I’m just the last one to find out about it. This is a real thing that happened to me, girl. I found out about my half-brother.”

Her posts quickly gained traction, with followers rallying around her.

“Please don’t ever sign an NDA. Your stories are so good,” one commenter urged.

“GIRL WRITE A MEMOIR EXPEDITIOUSLY,” another exclaimed.

One person related to her experience, sharing, “Girl. I found out the kid across the street that would play with my brother was my estranged dad’s son.”

Despite the unusual way she’s learned about her expanding family, Vivian maintained a level-headed approach.

“This isn’t to drag on C or anything. It kind of makes sense how this happened because, again, we were not really talking at the time,” she explained, even asking followers not to “go send hate to Grimes—she’s been through enough.”

Musk’s family tree continues to grow. He now is thought to have fathered 13 known children with four different partners: six with his first wife Justine Wilson (including Vivian), three with Grimes, three with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, and allegedly one with Ashley St. Clair. He and Wilson lost his first child, Nevada Musk, in infancy in 2002.

In response to Vivian’s posts, Grimes showed support for her former stepchild, writing that she loved and was “forever endlessly proud of Vivian,” Buzzfeed reports.

Vivian’s did not reveal if she felt hurt by not know who her siblings are before the public. Instead, she shared the news with charm and humor.

Her public engagement contrast between X’s viral White House moment underscores the complicated nature of the relationships within Musk’s family. While one child stands beside their father in the spotlight, another discovers pieces of their own lineage through Reddit threads and TikTok posts, laughing at her pop’s unusual ways.