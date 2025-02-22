Oregon Neighbors Complained for Two Years Before Police Arrest Man Accused of Terrorizing Neighbors with Blaring Music About ‘N-word Blood’, Pointing Lasers Into Homes, Court Docs Allege

An Oregon man is behind bars facing charges after his neighbors reported that he was behind several racist, homophobic, and intimidating incidents that happened in the last two years.

KATU reported that 46-year-old Jacob Bynum was charged with bias crime, stalking, and disorderly conduct in connection to several disturbances and confrontations with his neighbors in 2023 and 2024.

a close-up view of a police vehicle with blue lights patrolling near a public park with the windows and doors closed

Court documents state that in August 2023, Bynum blasted a song called “Trampling at the Zoo” from the American History X soundtrack. The song included the lyrics, “We wash ourselves in (n-word) blood, the white man marches on.”

Bynum’s neighbor, who is half-Tongan, called 911 and told deputies that Bynum has a history of playing loud, racist music at his neighbors.

Two months later, police responded to reports of explosions erupting in front of Bynum’s home. Investigators weren’t able to determine whether the explosions were gunshots or fireworks, but another neighbor reported that that was the first of several disruptive encounters she had with Bynum.

In October 2024, as police were interviewing Bynum about a different incident, he admitted that he installed 2,000-watt grow lights on his roof and driveway and pointed the lights at her home in retaliation for her having solar-powered walkway lights in her yard.

The next month, the woman said that she was abruptly awakened by noisy music coming from Bynum’s home. When she went to confront him, he allegedly told her, “It’s your turn to kill yourself, why don’t you kill yourself you psycho (anti-gay slur).”

The woman is a gay veteran, according to court documents.

Deputies also discovered surveillance video showing Bynum pointing a red laser light into the windows of her home one night in September 2023. Bynum was served a temporary stalking order that same month.

Another neighbor also accused Bynum of threatening behavior after he allegedly spoke to her on Nov. 27, 2024, and said, “I’ll be getting my armory back legally in three months.”

A warrant for Bynum’s arrest was filed earlier this month, and Lincoln County deputies arrested him during a traffic stop on Feb. 19.