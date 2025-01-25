White Oregon Man Who Punched Black Neighbor, Yelled Racial Slur Then Tried to Concoct a Fake Alibi Is Sentenced to Five Years

An Oregon man was recently sentenced to five years in prison for two separate attacks last year, one of which was racially charged and another connected to a domestic dispute.

Ryan James Darby pleaded guilty to bias crime in the first degree, felony assault in the fourth degree, and unlawful use of a weapon, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Those charges are connected to two separate incidents in June and November 2024.

On June 2, authorities say that Darby approached his Black neighbor and began talking to him. When the neighbor asked Darby to leave him alone, Darby called him a racial slur and hit him in the face, leaving him wounded.

When the victim called 911, officers from the Beaverton Police Department took down his account before questioning Darby.

When police spoke to Darby, he denied any wrongdoing and claimed he was with a friend during the attack. Investigators also questioned that friend who refuted Darby’s alibi and said she wasn’t with him.

Officers also observed that Darby had a tattoo connected to a well-known white supremacist gang.

Five months later, Darby carried out another attack, this time against a friend of his girlfriend’s.

On Nov. 9, 2024, authorities learned that Darby got into an argument with his girlfriend and her friend and then assaulted the friend. During the altercation, Darby also threatened to stab them.

Authorities say the victim’s three children witnessed the attack and neighbors called police after they heard the children screaming.

When officers from the Tigard Police Department responded, Darby, his girlfriend, and her friend reportedly downplayed what happened and said that they only got into a verbal argument.

Several days later, the police were sent a video of the incident that showed Darby threatening the victims with a knife. Officers also confirmed Darby had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and detained him.

A judge sentenced him to 60 months in state prison. Once Darby is released, he’ll have to serve two years of post-prison supervision and adhere to a no-contact order with the victims. He will also have to undergo mental health and anger management treatment.