‘Where Were They Looking?’: Family of Woman Found Frozen to Death on Hospital Roof Claims They Were Initially Told She Was Found Outside a Family Dollar Store, Lawsuit Says

The family of a woman who was found dead on a hospital roof in Illinois last week has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the medical facility where she was admitted as investigators work to iron out unanswered questions surrounding her death.

Chelsea Adolphus was admitted to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan at 4 a.m. on Jan. 22 for unspecified medical issues.

Chelsea Adolphus was found dead on the rooftop of Vista Medical Center East (Credit: NBC Chicago Video Screengrab/Facebook)

At 8:45 a.m. the next day, her body was found on the hospital’s rooftop. Hospital staffers attempted to resuscitate Adolphus for 14 hours but were unsuccessful in their life-saving attempts.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office said the 28-year-old died of hypothermia as a result of cold exposure. Officials learned she was on the roof for nearly seven hours wearing only a hospital gown. The coroner reported that her body temperature was around 55 degrees at the time her body was discovered.

Adolphus’ family recently filed a six-count wrongful death lawsuit against the medical center alleging premise liability, negligence, and medical malpractice, NBC Chicago reported.

Family members also claimed that hospital staffers told them a false story about Adolphus’ death, stating that Adolphus’ body was found down the street outside a Family Dollar store instead of on the hospital roof.

Adolphus’ brother said he learned her body was found on the roof through social media.

“They believe the cover-up is worse than the crime,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump said. This is a God-awful heartbreaking tragedy. We will get accountability for what happened and get justice for Chelsea Adolphus.”

It’s still unclear how Adolphus gained access to the rooftop. Surveillance videos showed Adolphus leave her hospital room at 2 a.m. on Jan. 23 and investigators learned the door to the rooftop was locked from the outside.

Family members said she had gone to the hospital for a minor medical issue and was supposed to be discharged soon after her admission.

“Where were they looking? Did they review their surveillance videos? Why not? Was it because they had to furlough people?” Crump asked.

During a press conference on Monday, Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek, a former hospital employee, said the medical center recently furloughed dozens of employees, including staff members responsible for monitoring patients when they are most vulnerable.

She stated that the hospital’s designation as a trauma center was revoked last year after state officials learned the facility did not have adequate blood supply and clinical staff available for patients.

“Accidental loss of life because of lack of appropriate basic safety measures cannot happen again,” Banek stated. “More delays and excuses puts Vista patients at risk. It is past time for all stakeholders to step up and find solutions that ensure safe, quality health care at Vista Medical Center.”

On Wednesday, Vista Health System CEO Kevin Spiegel dismissed Banek’s suggestion that staff shortages partly account for what led up to Adolphus’ death.

“These claims are entirely unfounded and absolutely false,” Spiegel said. “We have filed a request to the court for an emergency injunction to have (Banek) removed from this investigation and replaced with an impartial party.”

The hospital did confirm that 78 staff members were recently furloughed, but they rejected the notion that the absences contributed to Adolphus’ death.

“In this situation, you know, every possible way to provide care to this patient was provided by registered nurses at the bedside of this patient,” Spiegel said.

Crump, who is representing Adolphus’ family, isn’t convinced that Adolphus received sufficient patient care.

“This lawsuit is an epic case of profits over patients and it is clear that they did not give Chelsea Adophus the medical care that was needed,” Crump said. “They failed her in many ways.”

Investigators are still working to determine how Adolphus got onto the hospital’s rooftop. Spiegel said the hospital is cooperating with the police investigation.