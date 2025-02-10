‘Let Go of Her Hair!: Screaming Man Attacks Woman on Alaska Airlines Flight; Crew Member Pummels Him to Break Her Free In Melee Caught On Video

A female passenger on an Alaska Airlines flight was attacked mid-air by a screaming man experiencing a “violent medical episode,” sparking chaos as a flight attendant repeatedly pummeled him to break his grip, a viral video shows.

The shocking footage, shared on social media, captures the terrifying moment aboard Flight 221 from Oakland, California, to Portland, Oregon, on Feb. 1, when the man lunged from behind and grabbed the woman’s hair just before takeoff, according to reports. A male flight attendant rushed to her aid, desperately striking the attacker to free her.

A video screenshot shows a flight attendant punching a man. (Photo: X/fl360aero)

It’s not clear what sparked the violent episode or if words were exchanged prior to the attack.

“Let go of her hair!” someone shouts as the flight attendant struggles to pry the man’s hands from the woman’s locks, the video shows.

When that fails, the flight attendant resorts to punching the man in the throat and torso until he finally loosens his grip. The terrified woman is then helped out of the aisle by fellow passengers.

The flight attendant then pushes the man’s face back, holding him in place while yelling repeatedly. The flight attendant then urges another capable man to step in and help restrain the disruptive passenger, preventing further harm.

A witness who shared the video on X said the unruly passenger had been “saying odd things and rocking back and forth” before the incident.

Following the commotion, the aircraft headed back to the terminal at Oakland Airport, where authorities apprehended the disruptive traveler. The trip was ultimately called off.

Alaska Airlines acknowledged that the widely shared incident took place on one of its flights, praising the flight attendant’s swift response and barring the suspect from ever flying with the airline again.

“He appeared to be experiencing a violent medical episode that involved an ongoing physical assault against other passengers and our crew,” the airline explained in a statement.

“Our flight attendants’ highest responsibility is the safety of guests and crew on board,” Alaska Airlines said. “Our crew responded to this chaotic situation quickly and kept all guests safe until law enforcement could intervene.”

The passenger who caused the uproar has been banned from Alaska and Horizon due to the nature of the physical assault, the airliner said.

Alaska Airlines has faced a series of harrowing incidents over the past year. In January 2024, a flight was forced to return to Portland, Oregon, after a door plug blew out midair, tearing the shirt off a teenager seated nearby. The incident led to widespread delays as federal regulators grounded all Boeing 737 Max 9 jets in the U.S. for additional inspections.

In March 2024, an Alaska Airlines plane arriving from Los Cabos, Mexico, landed at Portland with its cargo door ajar. Just days later, a Phoenix-bound flight had to turn back to Portland shortly after takeoff due to reports of fumes in the cabin, according to airport officials.