‘Hope the McKnights Can Reconcile’: Boyz II Men’s Wanyá Morris Reunites With Estranged Kids After Accusations He Abandoned His Black Kids for Latina Wife 

Wanyá Morris and his children are getting along just fine years after they seemingly had a rift.

The Boyz II Men frontman reunited with his four sons, Big Boy, Chulo, Tyvas, and Rocco, and daughters Anaya and Shayla for the first time on social media in years for Walmart-sponsored posts supporting Black-founded brands for the kickoff of Black History Month.

In an “old school vs. new school” themed video, the crooner stood with group mates Nathan Morris and Shawn Stockton as they went note for note showcasing their “End of the Road” harmonies against the young men, known as the group WanMor, and their sisters.

The musical moment was everything that the award-winning R&B group’s fans had ever hoped for.

Boyz II Men Singer Wanya Morris Defends Himself Against Accusations He Abandoned His First Family to Start a New One (Photos: @wanyamorris / Instagram; @7tmorris7 / Instagram)

In the comment section, several Instagram users were astounded by how similar the crooners’ voices sounded. They raved, “Wanyá know he got some strong genes lol the WHOLE family know how to SANG.”

As well as wrote, “This what I’ve been waiting to see…Yass I love it” and “to see him with his kids is SO BEAUTIFUL.” Wanyá was equally blown away by the moment. He commented, “I’ve been looking at this all morning & so proud to know, My kids are the future of music… Blessed Beyond.”

But two years earlier, countless people doubted that a reconciliation between the artist and his children would come to pass. The music industry veteran last posted his sons in 2018. The following year he married his second wife, Amber Reyes. They welcomed a daughter, Anela, in 2023, the same year that fans noticed the children he shared with first wife, Traci Morris, were no longer a part of his public life.

His departure from promoting the rising singers was also noticed by fans after they signed to Mary J. Blige’s label Beautiful Life Productions in 2022. When he faced accusations of abandoning his offspring, he revealed that he “can’t have a relationship with them.”

Still, their fractured relationship spurred comparisons to singer Brian McKnight, who publicly disowned and spoke ill of his three eldest biological children when he remarried and started a family with his new wife, Leilani Malia Mendoza.

A comment resurfacing the speculation amid the recent reunion read, “All them weirdos saying Wan pulled a Brian McKnight with his kids…step tf off.” A second user typed, “Well it’s about time the dad and the kids come together.”

I wanna know if Brian McKnight and Wanya planned this in the studio when they recorded Let it Snow. https://t.co/HhwqGadDGy pic.twitter.com/Kwb9YEQ5j6 — GirlTyler (@sheistyler) April 30, 2023

A third suggested they were able to come together because “They finally unblocked their dad.” At least one person saw the family moment as proof the “Back at One” singer can reverse course with his sons, Brian Jr. and Niko, and daughter Brianna. That individual stated, “Hope the McKnights can reconcile like this.”

Unlike Wanyá, the songwriter has not expressed any intention of reconnecting with his children, whom he deemed “a product of sin.”