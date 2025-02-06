‘We Could’ve Been a Proper Country’: ‘Depressed’ Americans Feel a Wave of Regret After Tim Walz Goes on a Movie Date with His Wife

It’s been just over three months since Kamala Harris and Tim Walz narrowly lost their bid for president and vice president of the United States by just 1.5% margin. Now, many Americans — especially former Donald Trump voters — are voicing their regrets.

The outcries on social media have been telling, bemoaning American’s political choice that not only put Trump and Vance in power, but allowed for the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, to possibly have access to the very agency that control’s grandma’s Social Security check and Uncle Ray Ray’s taxes.

Many people on social media are sad that Tim Walz was not elected to the vice president position of the United States of America. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

As Harris and Walz transition back into private life, the nation is left wondering what could have been.

When photos of Harris and the former second gentleman Doug Emhoff grocery shopping surfaced online, they quickly went viral.

But it was an image of Tim Walz at a movie theater that really sparked an outpouring of emotions.

The governor, seen in a casual setting, reminded many of what they had lost. Social media users flooded his Twitter post when he shared, “Date night at the Bob Dylan movie” on Feb. 1.

“Glad you two had a good time. We sure wish you and Kamala were in charge,” wrote one person.

Another commented, “Well, you’re handling loss a lot better than half of the left in this country.”

The disappointment was palpable. “AMERICA COULD’VE BEEN PEACEFUL,” one user declared.

Another wrote, “I’m sorry we failed you and Kamala Harris. We could’ve made some amazing magical things these four years, and we blew it.”

Date night at the Bob Dylan movie. pic.twitter.com/0pW9HmN4Ed — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) February 2, 2025

“We could have had normal people in office,” someone tweeted, while another lamented, “We could’ve been a proper country.”

One particularly comment simply read, “tim i’m so f—king depressed,” and was reshared by almost 8,000 people.

Many regret not having Walz as vice president, believing his leadership could have set the country on a different path.

“We miss you, Coach Walz. We desperately wish we had your leadership right now,” one person shared.

Another bluntly admitted, “Boy, we really f—ked up.”

Many people, across the nation, got to know the coach-turned-politician on the campaign stump, but career in public service spans decades, and his record suggests he could have been a steady hand in Washington.

A retired command sergeant major in the Army National Guard, he dedicated 24 years to military service before becoming a high school teacher, bringing a unique blend of discipline and education expertise to his leadership.

Elected to Congress in 2006, Walz served Minnesota’s 1st District for over a decade, earning recognition for his work on veterans’ affairs, healthcare, and education. As governor, he has championed universal free school meals, reproductive rights, stronger voting laws, and a bold plan for 100 percent clean electricity by 2040, policies that resonated with both progressives and moderates.

The teacher-turned-elected official built a reputation as a leader committed to equity and working-class families.

His record stands in sharp contrast to the current administration’s policies, which many see as unraveling his achievements via executive orders, many of which are being challenged in court. Supporters believed he could have brought a focus on economic justice and family values as vice president.

After months of campaigning, the majority of voters chose another path, and Walz returned to Minnesota’s governorship. But after stepping onto the national stage, many wonder if he’s just getting started.