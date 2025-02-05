‘She’s Still Doing It’: Tax Preparer Allegedly Tricked Nearly Two Dozen People to Pay Her Thousands of Dollars to Help Them Apply for ‘Hardship Grants’ They Never Received

Nearly two dozen people say they were swindled out of thousands of dollars by a woman who promised she could supply large “hardship grants” to help them in times of crisis.

According to WSB-TV, 23 people from seven states solicited the help of Natasha Hodge, a tax preparer and business owner in DeKalb County, Georgia.

One woman wanted Hodge’s help so she could pay for her son’s cancer treatments.

“When my son got sick, I started learning a lot of things, were not covered,” Mary Hoyle said to WSB.

Another woman said that her injuries from a serious car accident left her unable to work, putting her in a financial bind.

“I was hurting for money. I didn’t have any money coming in except my Social Security. And I needed the help. I was living off my credit cards,” said Arlene Ingram. “I was supposed to get $250,000.”

The victims recalled Hodge’s process for awarding the so-called grants. First, Hodge told them they must pay her a processing fee through a payment app. Then, she promised to complete grant applications on their behalf.

She guaranteed that each of her clients would get more grant money for every processing fee she received and for every person they recommended.

“You were paying a processing fee for her to fill out the grants for you. Because she knew the verbiage to get the grants to come through,” Hoyle said.

The money never came, but the excuses were plenty, according to the victims.

Hodge sent several texts to her clients, promising that the payouts were on the way.

In other texts, she insulted and criticized them.

“BBL and hair and clothes is all they want,” Hodge wrote in one text.

In another message, she wrote: “I have a team of attorneys it’s only the broke people talking (expletive).”

More than a year after Hoyle sought Hodge’s help, her son died.

“You got these people’s money, you gave these people hope where you had no plan or doing anything to help any of us,” Hoyle said.

Some victims reported they paid Hodge upwards of $10,000 and were promised $5.6 million in return.

“I would have paid off my credit cards. I would help my grandkids,” Ingram said.

Hodge reportedly operated under the Black Coalition Foundation, but no such nonprofit under that name is listed as a 501(c)3 with the IRS. However, she shared that she’s still offering loan and grant opportunities under a “new organization” she’s leading.

“I’m hurt. I’m hurt. But my main thing is she’s still doing it,” Ingram said.

The FBI stated that they were made aware of the allegations, but have not confirmed whether an investigation has been launched.