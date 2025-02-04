‘Callin His Parents Ugly Is Crazy’: Jalen Hurts Dishes Out Harsh Truth to ‘Desperate’ Reporter Who Asked How to be as Handsome as the Eagles Quarterback Is

Jalen Hurts is firing on all cylinders as he leads the Philadelphia Eagles into the Super Bowl LXI showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams have touched down in New Orleans for the Feb. 9 game at Caesars Superdome, where they have been participating in a media blitz about the championship matchup.

On Monday, Feb. 3, the star quarterback sat for the gantlet of questions at a press conference, where the discussion unexpectedly pivoted from football to his looks. Hurts has had eyes locked on him for his gridiron performance since being drafted into the NFL in 2020.

However, just as many fans consider him a sight to behold, declaring him one of the league’s premier eye candy. That much was evident when one reporter asked him to shed some wisdom about improving his aesthetics to please his girlfriend.

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles smiles following his 28-22 NFC Divisional playoff victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 19 in Philadelphia. (Photo: Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

“How can I get more handsome?” asked the journalist. “My girlfriend says you’re the most handsome quarterback in this league. Any advice? Like, something to do with my hair? I’m desperate. Anything.”

The room started to chuckle.

Hurts, obviously humored by the ask, responded, “I don’t know if I can help you on that one. That sounds like a DNA thing.”

Bro just called him ugly af to his face 💀 — AndrewFAFO (@AndrewFAFO) February 4, 2025

While his answer was short, social media users could not resist turning the clip into another one of the internet’s many viral posts. Among the litany of reactions, read one that stated, “Callin his parents ugly is crazy.”

Another commenter similarly wrote, “Bro just called him ugly af to his face.” An X user thought that “Break up with her” was the most sound advice. A different spectator managed to come up with what could have been a valid recommendation. That individual comically tweeted, “I mean he could have said you are fine the way you are, build up confidence, get a routine, etc but damn.”

The 25-year-old has been making women weak in the knees for the better part of the past two years in particular after agreeing to a $255 million, five-year extension deal with the Eagles and nabbing the cover of Essence magazine.

Jalen Hurts cut off his goatee pic.twitter.com/Y10iI1kN4h — Dees St. La’Rons (@yourditarrie_) March 7, 2024

But that star-struck gaze that female fans often have briefly faded when the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback altered his appearance in September. To the dismay of some, he shaved off his signature goatee, leaving ladies in disbelief. One fan wrote, “He’s having an identity crisis,” and several others implored him to grow it back.

And he did, only to once again disrupt their lustful high by proposing to his longtime girlfriend, Bryonna “Bry” Burrows. The couple met at the University of Alabama and managed to keep their on-and-off relationship under wraps until last fall.