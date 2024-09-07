‘Can She Fight?’: Fans Left Distraught as NFL Star Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows Flaunts Massive Diamond, Sparking Engagement Rumors

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts might be celebrating more than just his team’s first win of the NFL season. There may also be wedding bells in the near future after the NFL star sparked engagement buzz with his longtime girlfriend, Bryonna “Bry” Rivera Burrows.

After securing a 34-29 victory against the Green Bay Packers in a historic Week 1 matchup —the NFL’s first-ever game in Brazil and the first opening weekend Friday game since 1970 —a photo of Hurts has sparked engagement rumors.

The buzz began when a fan posted a pregame picture on X showing Hurts and Burrows sharing a kiss on the field.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 24: (L-R) Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts attend the 2023 TIME100 Next event at Second Floor on October 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIME)

In the photo, Burrows, an alumna of the University of Alabama, was seen caressing Hurts’ face, sporting a large diamond ring before the game. The sight quickly fueled speculation that the couple might be engaged.

“Our good sis Bry Burrows got her ring! Congrats to her and Jalen Hurts!” the fan wrote, leading to an outpouring of congratulations despite no official confirmation from the couple.

Even Eagles cornerback Darius Slay’s wife, Jennifer Slay, expressed surprise, commenting, “Omggg they’re engaged.”

Fans on social media chimed in with well-wishes, with one user posting, “Sending all the love and best wishes to Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts on their engagement! Cheers to your beautiful future together!”

Our good sis Bry Burrows got her ring! Congrats to her and Jalen Hurts! pic.twitter.com/JSuh6nWR03 — Queer Latifah 🥂 (@TheAfrocentricI) September 7, 2024

Another user tweeted, “Love to see it! Power couple goals right there. Congrats to both!”

The size of the ring did not go unnoticed either.

“That thang got some weight to it!” one person remarked, while another added, “Hefty, hefty, hefty! That thang got some weight! I pray to God that they will be more happy in the future.”

However, not everyone was thrilled, with some distraught female fans expressing disappointment that Hurts will soon be off the market.

“Can she fight?” one heartbroken fan asked, while others expressed their feelings through GIFs.

Me to girl……me too😂 — Arika Miller (@MillerArik61564) September 7, 2024

Omg I am weak 😂😂😂 — preciselytiff (@diamondnpearl86) September 7, 2024

Hurts and Burrows have been together since their college days. Hurts, who spent his freshman year as a quarterback at the University of Alabama in 2016 before transferring to the University of Oklahoma in 2019, has remained close to Burrows throughout their relationship.

Their bond has often caught public attention, especially given their P&G affiliations with historically Black Greek-letter organizations — Burrows is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and Hurts is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Burrows is more than just Hurts’ girlfriend; she is a highly accomplished individual. According to her LinkedIn profile, she holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s in business administration from the University of Alabama, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She also served as vice president of the MBA Association and captain of the national award-winning MBA Case Team during her time at the Culverhouse College of Business.

While the couple tends to keep their relationship private, Hurts opened up to Essence in 2023, saying, “I’m not married or anything like that, but I am spoken for.”

He also added that he “knew a long time ago” that his girlfriend was the one, saying, “I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.”

Hurts, who was the No. 53 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, has been a force for the Eagles, leading the team with determination. In 2023, he signed a five-year, $255 million extension with Philadelphia, solidifying his position both on and off the field.