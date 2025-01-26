Tennessee Teen Who Allegedly Shot Into FedEx Delivery Truck In a Fit of Rage and Led Police On 100 MPH Chase Was Caught ‘Hiding Underneath a Bed,’ Father Arrested Too for Lying to Police

A teen from Tennessee was arrested after police say he shot at a FedEx driver during a wild road rage incident in December. He was found cowering under his bed at his father’s home in Lexington.

When the U.S. marshals finally caught up to the boy on Jan. 22 his father lied about his son’s whereabouts. Now the dad is also under arrest, charged as an accessory after the fact.

“During the investigation the teen’s father, Ricky Maness, Jr., 44, gave false information about the teen’s location,” the marshals said. “Subsequently the teen was found hiding underneath a bed,” read a press release issued by the agency. Police confirmed he will be charged as a juvenile.

Ricky Maness (Credit: U.S. Marshals Service)

The bizarre events unfolded on Dec. 15, 2024, in Jackson, Tennessee, when the 17-year-old suspect nearly caused an accident with a FedEx van while driving his pickup truck, according to the police. He then began to follow the FedEx driver, eventually rolling up next to him and firing off his gun. The bullet luckily landed behind the victim’s head.

The tables then turned, with the FedEx employee following the teen while calling 911 to provide a description to the police.

After the authorities arrived, they attempted to pull over the suspect on a traffic stop, but he took off, leading police on a chase that reached up to 100 mph on Highway 40.

Though the boy got away that day, the U.S. Marshals Service launched an investigation to identify the suspect. They eventually found him hiding under his bed at his dad’s house in Lexington, Tennessee.

The teen, who remains unidentified because of his age, was charged as a juvenile with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, felony reckless endangerment, and felony evading arrest. He was taken to the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center, while his father was being held at the Henderson County Detention Center pending arraignment.