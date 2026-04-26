‘A Dose of Reality’: Racist Father and Son Get More Than What They Bargained for After They Calling Black Family Dollar Employee a Slur

The internet wants to know what happened after a video of a fight between a father, son, and a Family Dollar employee went viral.

The video, posted by Daniel Mayakovski on X, shows the three men fighting in the street.

Black Family Dollar employee beats up racist father and son (Photo Credit X: @DaniMayakovski)

The post claims the father and son called the Black employee a racial slur, provoking him and telling him to “take it to the street with them.”

According to the post, the brawl took place in Buffalo, New York.

The video shows the employee in blue, throwing around the two other men, kicking one after throwing him to the ground. All of the men can be heard hurling insults at each other during the altercation.

“Don’t play with these people again, I’ll f—k you up again,” the employee yells.

The son then calls him a “monkey” before the camera pans down to show a child holding hands with his mother, who was recording the video and cheering the employee on.

The identities of all three men involved have not been released.

Social media rallied behind the employee, saying his actions were justified.

“Excellent service from the worker, I love it,” wrote @BbyBearBoy.

En Buffalo, Nueva York (EEUU), un racista y su hijo llamaron "mono" a un trabajador negro de una tienda Family Dollar, provocándole y pidiéndole que se fuera a la calle con ellos.



Los racistas rápidamente se dieron cuenta que no estaban detrás de un teclado y que en la calle ser… pic.twitter.com/P12TCnpDv7 — Daniel Mayakovski (@DaniMayakovski) April 23, 2026

“Beautiful, a dose of reality. And then the ‘whites’ boast that they aren’t the violent ones. They live in a fantasy world,” @mbustosl added.

“What a thrashing, even being two, they couldn’t take on just on single guy. Ridiculous and cowardly, that’s how those racists always are,” Eduardo Agraz wrote.

“That kid just got the lesson of his life. That if you go around being a racist and a bully, they can smack you right in the mouth,” @rumbatarada added.

The Atlanta Black Star reached out to the Buffalo Police Department to find out what happened and if they responded. We have not heard back.