Legendary television personality Ricki Lake, 56, was among the many celebrities who lost their homes to the raging Southern California wildfires.

The “Hairspray” actress addressed the traumatic experience with a statement to her 469,000 Instagram followers, informing them of the devastating loss.

“After a valiant and brave effort by our friend and hero [real estate agent Kirby Kotler], Ross and I lost our dream home,” Lake wrote on Instagram, referring to her husband of three years, Ross Burningham.

The former host of “The Ricki Lake Show” added, “This loss is immeasurable. It’s the spot where we got married 3 years ago. I grieve along with all of those suffering during this apocalyptic event.”

Ricki Lake Left Stunned After Psychic’s Shocking Prediction of a Great Loss Came True (Photo: @rickilake/Instagram)

Lake also shared interior and exterior photos of the residence destroyed by the flames. The Instagram carousel included images of the Daytime Emmy Award winner and Burningham as well.

After announcing their engagement on Feb. 20, 2021, the former “The Masked Singer contestant tied the knot with Burningham nearly one year later on Jan. 2, 2022.

Lake and Burningham were given an unexpected warning that something horrible could happen to the place they lived. That premonition came during an episode of Netflix’s “Live from the Other Side with Tyler Henry” reality series.

“Live from the Other Side” stars 29-year-old clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry. The show centers around Henry performing psychic readings on famous guests such as Raven-Symoné, Phaedra Parks, and Rob Gronkowski.

Lake and Burningham appeared on the Oct. 15-dated installment of the program. “Suits” cast member Rachael Harris and Lake’s other friends, John Bonny and Bethany Daley, joined them for the filmed conversation.

“There might be a coincidence where, not only do we lose something, and I’m trying to articulate this without it sounding concerning. I think this may have already happened,” Henry told Lake and her companions.

He continued, “If there was a loss of material objects from both fire and water, and water though, that’s the kind of weird distinction. … We’re gonna end up finding that there’s a story where there was a house fire.”

When Lake asked for more clarity about the timing of the fire in his reading, Henry insisted the blaze had already happened, which led Lake to say, “You don’t see another fire because I live in Malibu?”

Despite that distinction, Lake praised Henry for his fortune-telling abilities. Following the wildfire tragedy, the New York-raised entertainer shared a clip of the supposed seer providing that message about fire and water.

“The great [Tyler Henry] called it! Less than three months ago, on Oct 15th, 2024, Ross and I were on Tyler’s show, and guys, he SAW the fire,” Lake declared in an Instagram post about her ‘Live from the Other Side” episode.

She concluded her Instagram caption by writing, “Praying for all those impacted by this ongoing nightmare, including my new friend, [Henry], and [Harris] whose homes I hear may be at risk.”

Fellow Instagrammers reacted to the footage of Henry’s paranormal forewarning to Lake. For instance, “Glee” actress Amber Riley commented on the post.

“He never ceases to amaze me. I was asked to do his show years ago and I said no, lol. I was too scared,” Riley admitted about turning down the chance to meet with Henry.

Former “The Voice” contestant and YouTube content creator Chris Mann commented, “This is incredible. We love his show and I’m sorry he was right.”

Swedish-American “Sports Illustrated” swimsuit model Paulina Porizkova typed, “Oh, yes, I have had things foretold (by a psychic) as well that all came through.”

However, a more critical person of Henry’s supposed psychic abilities wondered, “Am I the only one that hears him say it already happened?”

Another critic chimed in, “Tyler says a lot of things that never happen. This one just happened to be partly right. Even a broken clock…”

While social media users debate the authenticity of Henry’s supernatural powers, Mother Nature continues to ravage parts of Southern California as the wildfires cause significant death and destruction.

At least 24 people have died, and over 12,000 structures were destroyed across the Los Angeles area from the ongoing disaster fueled by the Santa Ana winds.

Eight people were killed by the Palisades Fire and 16 by the Eaton Fire, as of this writing. Around 200,000 residents were forced to evacuate their L.A. County homes since Jan. 7.

In addition to Lake, other Hollywood stars suffered significant property loss from the wildfires. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mel Gibson, Billy Crystal, Bella Hadid, Paris Hilton, and Jhené Aiko were among the celebs who saw their homes burn down.