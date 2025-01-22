‘What Is She Screaming For?’: Black Homeowner Feared for His Life As White Neighbor Fled His Porch Screaming, Called Cops, and Claimed She Didn’t Overreact Despite Viral Video Evidence

When a white female neighbor ran from his front porch last November, screaming for help, she said she feared for her safety. DaMichael Jenkins, the Black man whose porch she fled from even after he told her the house belonged to him, said he, too, was scared.

“Now I’m in fear,” Jenkins told Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson on their “Nightcap” podcast Tuesday. “I know what we face as Black men in America.”

The wealthy real estate developer had just been racially profiled. In his own driveway, outside one of the larger homes in one of Ohio’s most exclusive neighborhoods.

Michelle Bishop, right, made an apology video after accusing Mike Jenkins, left, of following her and trespassing on his own property. (Photos: Facebook)

Bishop told her side of the story Saturday night, although the facts had already been established by Jenkins’ doorbell camera, which recorded their encounter. Bishop claimed she felt she was being followed while walking with her children and detoured to the Jenkins’ house in hopes of convincing whoever was trailing her that she was home.

“Did I overreact? No, I don’t think so,” said Bishop, a fitness instructor who claims she’s “the furthest thing from a racist.” She said she’s endured insults and threats ever since the video went viral last week.

On social media, her plea for understanding has largely fallen on deaf ears. Meanwhile, DaMichael Jenkins and his wife Brittany have been praised for their calm demeanor in a situation fraught with potential danger.

Bishop called the incident “a massive understanding,” saying she has tried repeatedly to apologize to the Jenkins’ though she also said she didn’t think she owed them one.

Those mea culpas have yet to be offered in person, said Brittany Jenkins. She is seen on the November video telling Bishop the man she had run from was her husband and did, in fact, live in the house.

DaMichael Jenkins stayed inside. The last few moments had been nerve-wracking for him.

“I don’t know if she’s going to call police,” he said. “I’m pacing back and forth. I don’t know what’s about to happen.”

“If the police pull up … anything can happen,” Jenkins continued. “We knew they’d side with them.”

Brittany Jenkins said she, too, was fearful of the repercussions.

“What do you mean a white woman is in our driveway screaming for help?” she recalled asking her husband. “What is she screaming for?”

Brittany Jenkins said she posted the video in her community Facebook group after being “ghosted” by the homeowner’s association.

“It took a lot for me to do that,” she said.

Brittany Jenkins said the video has upended their lives. A lack of trust now exists in the neighborhood. She worries about her two sons walking the family dog after dark.

The Bishops were relative strangers to the Jenkins.

“I didn’t recognize them,” DaMichael Jenkins said, noting that 90 percent of the neighborhood is white. “We’re one of one in the neighborhood.”

He now views their encounter as a test from God.

“That’s when you’re battle-tested as a Black man,” the Ohio native said. “You have to put pride and ego on the side. The audacity of her, that was on my mind. But I had to control my emotions in the moment.”

He joined his wife on the porch, determined to stay calm while also making a stand.

“I had to let them know I do live here,” DaMichael Jenkins said. “A Black man does live here … I had to show my face.”

Brittany Jenkins said she filed an incident report with police, but nothing came of it.

They decided to go public because they believed their story could inspire and inform.

DaMichael Jenkins said he was given a second chance in life after falling in with the wrong crowd, which led to some prison time.

“I’m a Black man in America who’s overcome any obstacle that could be thrown at you,” he said. “I’m here to inspire people. To show people control your emotions. A dangerous man is a man who can’t control your emotions.”

“I was given every single reason to act, and I still controlled my emotions,” DaMichael Jenkins continued. “I want to use this moment to use these platforms to inspire people, to lead people, to show people what a real man is. You take care of your family, you protect your family, you control your emotions.”

“I have nothing against their family. I grew up dealing with this stuff all the time. I’m okay with being cordial. I have no issue with them. The issue is getting the word out there,” he added.

The incident has led him to reconsider his future.

Quoting LeBron James when he left his hometown, Cleveland, to play for Miami, Michael Jenkins said he has considered “Taking my talents elsewhere … to another community with people who look like us.”

“Maybe my focus needs to be building communities that’s for us and by us so we can inspire people that look like us,” he continued.