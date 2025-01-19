‘He Scared the F–k Out of Me’: Black Homeowner Told By White Neighbor ‘I Don’t Believe That’ After Asking from His Porch If He Lives There, Then She Runs, Screams for Help

The video starts with a woman’s screams for help. They preview a perplexing and disturbing video filmed in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in northwest Ohio.

We then see the woman, accompanied by her two children, ringing a neighbor’s doorbell. Any assumption the woman might be in danger, or a victim of any kind rapidly dissipates after her interaction with that neighbor — a wealthy Black developer with locs.

“Do you live here?” she asks.

A video screenshot shows a woman and a girl on a porch. (Photo: Instagram/Mixedmatchmedia)

He answers affirmatively. She all but calls him a liar.

“I don’t believe that,” she said. “I don’t believe that.”

She doesn’t elaborate.

“What are you doing here?” the homeowner replied.

Then, the woman flees on foot, telling her children to “run.” She repeatedly screams, “Help!”

But why?

The video continues, with the Black neighbor’s wife asking the screaming woman’s husband: “Did someone come here?”

“Somebody chased her up here,” responded the woman’s spouse.

When asked who chased her, the woman replied, “A guy in a gray truck.”

‘[He came around the corner and I was in the street. … I pretend that I’m coming home so I pull up and start walking to your back gate and he pulls up and says, ‘Are you looking for someone?’ ” the now plaintive woman continued.

“That’s my husband,” replied the homeowner’s spouse. “That’s why. He lives here.”

“He scared the f–k out of me,” the doubting neighbor says.

She then asked, “How did he scare you though?” The tone suggests they know full well what led to her meltdown.

“I was just sitting in the driveway, and I’m like, ‘Are you looking for someone?'” the homeowner said.

After he learns the woman thought she was being followed, he offers a possible explanation.

“I was driving slow because I was looking at our Christmas lights,” he says.

The woman’s next request particularly infuriated social media users who watched the exchange.

“You just have to understand my point of view,” she pleaded. “Being by myself with two kids. I just saw a car coming. … I kept thinking, ‘This could be his house.’ But you didn’t say, ‘This is my home.'”

Not true, as the video proves. He reminds the woman she asked him if he lived there, “and I said yeah.”

“And you said, ‘No, you don’t,'” the man’s wife repeated.

The man shares his puzzlement about how she could think she was being followed in their wealthy enclave.

“This neighborhood is probably one of the best neighborhoods in Ohio,” he said. “You don’t have to worry about stuff like that.”

“Well, I’m very sorry,” the woman responds. “Please don’t say you’re upset with me.”

Her apology is left hanging by the Black homeowners, who handled the situation with grace. They maintained an even keel while clearly letting the woman know they were on to her.

They received nearly unanimous support from those who viewed the video. The only criticism of the couple was they were too nice.

“‘I really hope you are not upset at me’ infuriates me,” wrote an Instagram user.

Several commenters expressed relief that the incident was caught on a doorbell camera.

“If this wasn’t on camera this woulda ended sooooooooo much different,” said one.

Added another: “and just think what could have happened if the police were called he would have been done at his own home!!”